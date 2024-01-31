Gum singer Jessi officially parts ways with Jay Park's MORE VISION after 10 months

After just 10 months, Jessi has officially parted ways with Jay Park's agency, MORE VISION. The decision, announced via a statement on MORE VISION's social media, marks the end of their exclusive management contract on January 31.

MORE VISION announces Jessi's departure after 10 months

After a brief ten-month stint, Jessi has officially parted ways with Jay Park's agency, MORE VISION. The agency, in a statement on social media, announced the mutual decision to terminate the exclusive management contract with Jessi, effective January 31, 2024. MORE VISION expressed ongoing support for Jessi's future endeavors and acknowledged the steadfast interest and backing from her fans.

Jessi initially joined MORE VISION in April 2023. However, in December, reports hinted at disagreements between Jessi and the agency, leading to the cancellation of her schedules. Both Jessi and Jay Park later clarified that there were no underlying conflicts.

The departure marks a relatively short collaboration between Jessi and MORE VISION, raising questions about the reasons behind the mutual decision to terminate the contract. Jessi, a prominent figure in the Korean entertainment industry known for her strong persona and successful career, is likely to garner attention for her next career moves. Meanwhile, MORE VISION is left to navigate the aftermath and continue supporting its other artists.

More details about Jessi’s recent activities

Previously, on December 6, 2023, reports emerged suggesting rapper Jessi was contemplating leaving her agency, Jay Park’s MORE VISION. Speculation arose regarding ongoing discussions between Jessi and MORE VISION about terminating their exclusive contract. However, on December 7 KST, both Jessi and Jay Park addressed the rumors, reassuring fans of their positive relationship.

Jessi took to Instagram, posting a photo with Jay Park and dismissing the rumors as "nonsense," while Jay Park shared a similar sentiment on his Instagram story, emphasizing unity between them. These statements put to rest any concerns about conflicts, clarifying that Jessi was not leaving MORE VISION.

Meanwhile, Jessi unveiled her latest digital single, Gum, across various music platforms, on October 25, 2023. This dynamic song served as the rapper's first release under the management of Jay Park's MORE VISION. Gum was characterized by its lively and upbeat nature, skillfully drawing parallels between Jessi's distinctive attributes and various gum flavors through clever and catchy lyrics.

