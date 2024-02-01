Is Jessi establishing own label after leaving Jay Park's MORE VISION? Latest social media post drops hints

Jessi recently parted ways with Jay Park's label MORE VISION, just nine months after joining. Following speculation about her next career move, Jessi's social media post has sparked curiosity and rumors, suggesting that Jessi might be on the brink of establishing her own label.

Jessi hints at possible establishment of her own label

In a surprising development, Jessi recently bid farewell to MORE VISION under mutual agreement, prompting speculation about her future career path. The question arose whether Jessi would take the entrepreneurial route and establish her own label or potentially join Antenna.

Adding fuel to the speculation, on January 31, Jessi shared a cryptic post on her social media, hinting at the possibility of launching her own label. The post featured an intriguing photo with the caption "The time is NOW!! 💖 #BOSSMAMA" and urged followers to stay tuned by following her new account @jessinotplayin.

Accompanying the announcement, Jessi introduced a social media page with a profile description that sets the tone for her venture: "Welcome to Jessi’s world 🌎 NO negativity allowed ❌."

The post stirred a frenzy among fans and netizens, who flooded the comments section with excitement and anticipation. Speculations and supportive messages flooded in, showcasing the enthusiasm for Jessi's potential leap into establishing her own label, marking what could be a significant and empowering new chapter in her illustrious career. Fans eagerly await further updates and details on this exciting development.

Jessi’s departure from Jay Park’s MORE VISION was confirmed on January 31

After a brief but impactful ten-month collaboration, Jessi has officially parted ways with MORE VISION, Jay Park's agency. The decision, announced on January 31, 2024, was mutual, and MORE VISION expressed continued support for Jessi's future endeavors, recognizing the unwavering backing from her fans.

Jessi initially joined MORE VISION in April 2023, but reports in December hinted at disagreements, leading to the cancellation of her schedules. Both Jessi and Jay Park later clarified that there were no underlying conflicts.

The departure raises questions about the reasons behind the relatively short-lived collaboration. As a prominent figure in the Korean entertainment industry, Jessi's next career moves are eagerly anticipated. MORE VISION, in the aftermath, is tasked with supporting its remaining artists.

This development follows previous speculation in December 2023, which Jessi and Jay Park swiftly addressed, reaffirming their positive relationship. Jessi's latest release under MORE VISION, the dynamic single Gum, showcased her distinctive style and marked a notable chapter in her musical journey.

