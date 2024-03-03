EXCLUSIVE: H1-KEY shares thoughts on Thinkin’ About You, Hwiseo’s journey in EL7Z UP, plans for 2024 and more

H1-KEY, the girl group that kickstarted their K-pop journey on January 5, 2022, as a quartet is growing bigger than ever. Now, comprising members Seoi, Riina, Hwiseo and Yel, the team recently made a challenging return with an all-English track called Thinkin’ About You.

About H1-KEY

Seoi, Riina, Hwiseo and Yel come together in this new age group called H1-KEY to bring a vibrant and relatable bunch of K-pop idols to the fans. A brainchild of Grandline Group (GLG) and Sony Music Korea, the team has introduced their music with fun concepts in the last 2 years. With Thinkin' About You, they take another step towards global stardom, dishing out a lyrically strong number in English, their first.

H1-KEY Interview

In an exclusive conversation with us, the team spoke about their new song and what challenges awaited them during its creation. Known for their dance number Rose Blossom which became a hit for its meaningful lyrics, the group is now onto bigger goals. During our last chat, they opened up on tackling the pressure of consequent releases following the success of a track and how their feelings after their first music show win.

Check out the full interview below.

Following Rose Blossom and Seoul Dreaming, what was the thought process behind releasing Thinkin' About You and what is the theme of the song?

SEOI: At first, our CEO said that he has a great song for us! So we started a project called "H1-KEYnote," with the purpose of focusing on our musicality as artists. Thinkin’ About You is the first song from the project. It’s about dealing with a break-up in a mature way rather than wallowing in despair and sorrow.

The song presents lyrics from a forlorn lover to their ex-partner. Have the members had any experiences around them? If not, what do you think of the situation in the song?

RIINA: I’d say the narrative is more from the perspective of a main character in a sad romance movie. The lyrics are about staying strong and protecting oneself after a break-up as opposed to focusing on the grieving part, which I believe makes the song more attractive.

It’s a full-English track, a massive or a slight change depending on how you look at it. For H1-KEY was it a big change? How did it affect your approach?

HWISEO: We’re not afraid to challenge ourselves and always try our best to show different sides of us as artists. That being said, Thinkin’ About You is a fresh concept that we haven’t shown before. Rather than avoiding change, all the members enjoy it and it gives us new motivation and positive energy.

As a vocal-heavy song what kind of preparation did you have to do differently this time?

YEL: It was our first time performing a song with a lot of harmonies. We paid a lot of attention to perfecting the harmony during our vocal practices. It was also the first time for us to sing while looking at each other, which was a little awkward at first, but now this helps us get into the right mood and emotions for the track.

What can you tell us about the dance challenge for the sped-up version of the song?

SEOI: Oh yes! The song has a relatively slow tempo, so we wanted to speed it up a bit and make a cute dance challenge that’s easy for everyone to follow.

The concept photos for this release are sort of aimed at a femme fatale visual, what do you think about channeling a changed look this time?

RIINA: It was nice to be able to show a different side of H1-KEY! I was in love with all the members’ looks during the shoot.

What’s an ongoing fashion trend you’ve become fond of and one you do not like at all?

SEOI: I'm the type to try all fashion styles and trends at least once, but if I have to pick one, I think I prefer urban street style! There are no fashion trends that I'm reluctant to try. I tend to enjoy trying new looks.

RIINA: Simple is the best!! I prefer fit and simple looks rather than excessive styling.

HWISEO: I like dressy, eye-catching outfits like what we wear on stage. I don't think there's a trend that I particularly dislike.

YEL: On an everyday basis, I gravitate towards casual, street style. There’s not one trend that I’m not fond of, but I've been seeing a lot of pantless looks lately and I’m a bit shy about trying this at the moment. Maybe one day I’ll be brave (laughs).

Hwiseo is now onto another journey with EL7Z UP. How are you managing both activities?

HWISEO: I'm lucky to be able to show my fans different sides of me through various activities, and I'm working harder to do so!

2024 presents a new slate for H1-KEY, what would the members like to fill it with?

YEL: I hope 2024 will be a year where we can take on a lot of new challenges for H1-KEY. Also, I wish there will be more opportunities to meet M1-KEY all over the world.

What message do you have for your fans with this release?

SEOI: M1-KEY! Thank you so much for always being with us :) Let's continue to be happy and make many more precious memories together! I love you.

