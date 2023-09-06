EXCLUSIVE: H1-KEY reacts to first-ever music show win with SEOUL: There is no way we…

Girl group H1-KEY has hit it big the Korean audiences following the release of Seoul Dreaming. The quartet is no stranger to the fans’ adoration for their lyrics and music however this win was like no other. Setting a crucial milestone in their journey as K-pop stars, the team locked in their first-ever music show win on September 5th.

H1-KEY’s first-ever music show win

The four-member girl group was awarded the win at the SBS M weekly music program The Show with a score of 6082. The girls took home the trophy after winning against the recently debuted TIOT and PEAK TIME winners VANNER, for their song SEOUL (Such a Beautiful City). Following the announcement of The Show Choice aka the winners and the expression of gratitude by the team, H1-KEY gave a live encore performance to their fans in the audience.

H1-KEY’s reaction to SEOUL gaining first place

Speaking to us exclusively, the four members, SEOI, RIINA, HWISEO, and YEL shared their feelings about the music show win. Here’s what they said.

SEOI: I was even more surprised because I didn't expect it at all! After realizing what happened, M1-KEY was the first thing that came to mind, which was unfortunate that not all of the M1-KEYs were there to witness our win. I was so thankful to all the M1-KEYs and everyone who works hard along with us!

RIINA: 1st Place?! It was truly unbelievable. That moment reminded me of all the efforts I've made since I was a trainee. It also reminded me of all the people who made this possible… fans, family, teachers and company staff members. We'll continue to grow as artists, so I hope all of you look forward to our journey.

HWISEO: We won first place on THE SHOW for the first time in our career, and it was such an exciting moment. I realized that we had won belatedly because I didn't expect it. We will continue to develop ourselves as an artist to match the honor of winning this trophy!

YEL: I thought to myself, "There is no way we are winning the first place" and I didn't imagine it at all. I was really surprised at that moment and I just couldn't believe it. I was dumbfounded when I heard our group name, and when I saw the fans in front of me, I felt like I was going to cry. I feel extremely grateful for the result and it motivates me to work even harder. I also thought that I wanted to show M1-KEYs the best side of us and make them happy.

