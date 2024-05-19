Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, one of the most beloved couples in the television industry, tied the knot on February 22, 2018. Five years later, their marriage blossomed further with the arrival of their son, Ruhaan, in 2023, marking their joyful journey into parenthood.

Shoaib Ibrahim has recently shared a heartwarming video with Dipika and their son, Ruhaan on his social media handles. Shoaib often shares their personal journey on parenthood with their vlogs and posts.

A glimpse into Dipika and Shoaib's parenthood journey

Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse into their journey from 'would-be parents' to proud parents of little Ruhaan. The touching video, set to the soulful tune of Rahul Jain’s Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, showcases precious moments from Dipika’s pregnancy to the cherubic bundle of joy in their arms.

Accompanying the post, he wrote in the caption, “From would-be parents to PARENTS of RUHAAN at the same place. What a feeling. P.s - Ruhaan in no mood to pose for a picture.”

Fan reactions

As soon as Shoaib uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section with love and well wishes for the adorable family. A fan wrote, "I have known both of you since you started your career with "Sasural Simar Ka." I saw your wedding and when you proposed to Dipika. Then, through Saba's YouTube channel, I got to know your family. Through your vlogs, you all became like a family." Another fan commented, "Dipika and Shoaib and Ruhaan Be happy always."

About Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika and Shoaib's love story began on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where they both played lead roles. However, Shoaib later quit the show and was replaced by Dheeraj Dhoopar. After dating for a long time, the couple exchanged vows in February 2018. Their joy multiplied with the arrival of their first child, Ruhaan, in 2023.

Regarding their professional life, Dipika, known for her roles in several hit TV shows, has been on a break from the screens for a considerable period. Shoaib recently graced the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where he emerged as the first runner-up, showcasing his talent and charm to the audience.

