Han Ji Min's agency vows to sue malicious commentators amid backlash for dating Jannabi's Choi Jung Hoon

Han Ji Min’s agency, BH Entertainment, has announced a firm legal response against malicious commenters following the actress’s recent dating news with Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon. On November 8, the agency released an official statement addressing the ongoing harassment directed at Han Ji Min since the couple’s relationship was made public in August.

In their statement, BH Entertainment declared, “We have identified continuous malicious slander, personal attacks, and the indiscriminate spread of false information about actress Han Ji Min. Consequently, we have appointed a law firm and submitted a complaint to the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul.” The agency emphasized that the defamatory actions targeting Han Ji Min have crossed legal boundaries, warranting strong and immediate action.

The agency further stated, “We will continue to take strong legal action against any defamation and insults directed at actress Han Ji Min on various social media platforms, online communities, cafes, and portal sites.” They reiterated that online harassment constitutes criminal behavior, and there will be no settlements or leniency for those found guilty. The legal team is already preparing comprehensive lawsuits, backed by evidence submitted by fans who reported malicious comments.

BH Entertainment issued a stern warning, asserting, “We hereby issue a stern warning to those who engage in malicious slander, baseless speculation, and the dissemination of false information about Han Ji Min and other actors under BH Entertainment.” They encouraged fans to actively report any cybercrime, providing a dedicated email for submissions: bh_prteam@daum.net .

Meanwhile, Han Ji Min’s relationship with Choi Jung Hoon, a member of the indie band Jannabi, became public earlier this year. The pair reportedly began dating in August after meeting on the KBS music program The Seasons - Choi Jung Hoon’s Night Garden. Han Ji Min, who was a guest on the show, performed a duet with Choi Jung Hoon that sparked dating rumors. Their agencies later confirmed the relationship, asking fans to support the couple.

Despite the warm wishes from many fans, the actress has faced online harassment and trolling, prompting her agency to take decisive action. BH Entertainment expressed gratitude to Han Ji Min’s supporters, saying, “We sincerely thank the fans who have shown love and support for actress Han Ji Min. We will do our utmost to impress further.”

The actress, known for her roles in Light in Your Eyes, Our Blues, and Behind Your Touch, is currently busy with her upcoming projects, including the 2025 drama In the Middle of Nowhere.

