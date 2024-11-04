Happy So Ji Sub Day: From Oh My Venus to Doctor Lawyer, 5 K-dramas featuring actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

So Ji Sub, known for his charisma and depth is celebrating his 47th birthday on November 4. In light of the occasion, let’s revisit some of his greatest roles throughout the years which has left a mark on the industry. These K-dramas are also available on global streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, proving that his popularity extends way beyond South Korea.

Whether it’s romance, action, or thriller, he brings a unique presence that elevates each role he takes on. From heart-wrenching dramas to lighthearted romances, here are five unmissable So Ji Sub K-dramas you can binge today.

So Ji Sub K-dramas

1. I'm Sorry, I Love You

Where to Watch: Viki

So Ji Sub’s breakthrough role came in I'm Sorry, I Love You, a 2004 melodrama that left an indelible mark on viewers. He plays Cha Moo Hyuk, a man abandoned as a child and adopted into a foreign family, only to find himself in a cycle of tragic events that lead him back to Korea. The K-drama is an emotional rollercoaster that will keep making you grab tissues. Moreover, the actor’s portrayal of Moo Hyuk’s tragic, vulnerable side won him numerous awards and solidified his status as one of Korea's most compelling actors.

2. Master’s Sun

Where to Watch: Netflix

In 2013, So Ji Sub took on the role of Joo Joong Won, a wealthy and somewhat cold CEO with a haunted past. Joong Won’s life changes when he meets Tae Gong Shil (Gong Hyo Jin), a woman who can see ghosts and desperately needs his presence to keep them at bay. The romance between the lead actors is electric, which instantly made the show a fan favorite. With a blend of comedy, romance, and a hint of mystery, Master’s Sun is the perfect choice to binge on.

3. Oh My Venus

Where to Watch: Netflix

In Oh My Venus, So Ji Sub stars as Kim Young Ho, a personal trainer to Hollywood’s elite. The show follows his journey as he helps a once-famous, now overweight lawyer, Kang Joo Eun (Shin Min Ah), regain her health and confidence. Their relationship grows from a mere training partnership into something deeper, with plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments along the way.

This drama showcases So Ji Sub’s softer, more tender side. His chemistry with Shin Min Ah is delightful, and the show addresses body image and self-worth in a refreshing way.

4. My Secret Terrius

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

For fans of mystery and action, My Secret Terrius offers a compelling twist on the spy genre. So Ji Sub plays Kim Bon, a former secret agent who becomes entangled in a conspiracy after the unexpected death of a friend. Living under the radar, he reluctantly becomes a babysitter to his neighbor's children, leading to a series of humorous and suspenseful events. The show effortlessly switches between action scenes, heartfelt moments, and comedic situations.

5. Doctor Lawyer

Where to Watch: Disney+

So Ji Sub departed from his romantic and comedic roles to portray a man seeking redemption in Doctor Lawyer. This is one of the actor’s latest dramas, and takes on themes of justice, corruption, and redemption. So Ji Sub stars as Han Yi Han, a surgeon-turned-lawyer who specializes in medical litigation. After a devastating incident that ruins his career as a doctor, he decides to expose the corrupt practices within the healthcare system by fighting for those who have been wronged.

