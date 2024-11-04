The Trunk stills: Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin are lonely despite being married in upcoming mystery romance; PICS

The Trunk is an upcoming South Korean series starring the popular actor Gong Yoo alongside Seo Hyun Jin. Ahead of its release, several stills of the show have been released, showcasing the characters’ dynamic. Interestingly, it gives a glimpse of the couple’s strange marriage, where both seem to be indifferent towards each other.

On November 4, 2024, the production team of the upcoming K-drama The Trunk released several show stills. In the images, Gong Yoo appears to be going through a hard time in different settings. His expression displays vulnerability and emotional baggage, which he has a hard time getting over. Previously, Gong Yoo introduced his character Han Jeong Won as a person living an emotionally unstable, lonely, and desolate life. He explained that he portrayed the character as someone with strong self-defense mechanisms who avoids revealing his true self or feelings.

On the other hand, Seo Hyun Jin puts on a cold expression on her face, showcasing indifference to the situation. She plays the character Noh In Ji and shows her empty and desolate inner world. The actress described Noh In Ji as a person lacking courage, fearful, yet possessing a strong sense of altruism.

Based on the novel Trunk written by Kim Ryeo Ryeong, the story follows Noh In Ji, an employee for NM, a company specializing in providing spouses for fixed-term, one-year contract marriages. Having just completed her fourth contract, In Ji is matched with her next client, Han Jeong Won, a music producer whose life is marked by lingering pain and loneliness. Jeong Won is haunted by memories of his ex-wife, Seo Yeon, who was the one to originally enlist him with NM.

As In Ji and Jeong Won begin their contract marriage, they slowly adapt to each other’s quirks and lives. However, their budding familiarity is interrupted when a mysterious trunk is discovered in a lake, unveiling hidden secrets within NM and pulling them into a suspenseful web of mystery that threatens to shake the very foundation of their relationship.

Directed by Kim Kyu Tae and written by Park Eun Young, the show will be making its premiere on November 29, 2024.

