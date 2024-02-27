NCT’s Ten is one of the most remarkable K-pop idols in the industry and possesses incredible talent. Hailing from Thailand, his birth name is Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, and he picked Ten as his stage name. Apart from being part of NCT and its Chinese sub-unit WayV, he is also part of the SM super group, SuperM, alongside EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, SHINee’s Taemin, and NCT’s Taeyong and Lucas. Born on February 27, 1996, the idol turns 28 this year. On his special day, let us look over some of the reasons why he is truly a star.

4 reasons why NCT’s TEN is a sensational artist

1. Born to be a star

Since a very young age, Ten has had a knack for performing. At the age of 15, he participated in a Thai show called Teen Superstar and ended up getting an opportunity to sign with Starship Entertainment. A few years later, he again took part in the Sm Global Audition in Thailand and finally joined the company. He entered the agency as a trainee and ultimately debuted as part of NCT, SM’s one of the biggest projects ever.



2. Dancer and Performer

Time and again, the artist has established his incredible talent for dancing. With fluid movements, he attempts such intricate dance moves effortlessly that it leaves the fans flabbergasted. His style and precision have made him one of the most well-known dancers in the realm of K-pop. Moreover, Ten’s dance routines might look easy, but they are incredibly difficult to imitate. His years of experience and hard work can be seen through his choreographies.

When he gets on stage, his personality instantly changes. He embodies a fierce persona in his usual soft and sweet version. The artist draws the audience in with his magnetic performance, making him one of the best performers in K-pop.



3. Versatility

Another aspect of NCT’s Ten is his ability to blend into any given situation and concept. He is not one to remain in a place and do just one thing over and over. Through his work, it is clearly visible how he keeps evolving and growing. The perfect examples of his versatility are his solo songs such as Dream in a Dream, New Heroes, Paint Me Naked, and Birthday, which showcase how each track has a distinct sound. Moreover, he is not afraid to step out of his comfort zone and try something new every now and then.



Multi-talented

From being part of two of the most well-known K-pop groups, WayV and SuperM, to being a solo artist, Ten’s journey is exemplary. He can fit into any group of people and perform compellingly while still maintaining synchronization with his teammates. On the other hand, he can also showcase his true individuality as a solo artist through his music. He has released multiple singles along with a solo album that perfectly encapsulates his vision. Needless to say, Ten is also an incredible singer, along with being an amazing dancer. His honey-like vocals are soothing to the ears and blend perfectly with any kind of sound.



Ten has recently released his self-titled debut solo mini-album on February 13, 2024. He also released the music video for the title track, The Nightwalker. He gained many new fans with his album, as everyone saw a different side of him. Additionally, the artist also began his solo concert tour, Ten Facncon 1001, on February 17, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. He will be performing in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 3, followed by Hong Kong, China, on March 9, and Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 27. Ten was also part of the show Chuang Asia: Thailand, where he appeared as a mentor alongside Jackson Wang, Mike Angelo, and more.

Watch Nightwalker music video