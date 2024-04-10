ATEEZ, NCT DREAM, BABYMONSTER, AKMU, and Lee Young Ji to perform at Japan SUMMER SONIC 2024; Check dates

ATEEZ and NCT DREAM are all set to perform at the upcoming SUMMER SONIC 2024 festival. They will be joined by more K-pop acts like BABYMONSTER, AKMU, and Lee Youngji. The official page for the music festival just released their performance dates.

ATEEZ, NCT DREAM, BABYMONSTER, AKMU, and Lee Young Ji annouced as performers for SUMMER SONIC 2024

On April 10, the official social media handles for SUMMER SONIC 2024 revealed the performance lineup for the upcoming music festival. Along with many international music luminaries, some popular K-pop acts also earned notable places in that lineup.

The event will commence on 17 August and will conclude on 18 August parallelly in Japan’s Tokyo and Osaka.

ATEEZ is set to attend both venues while setting the stage ablaze with their powerful performance. They will perform at Osaka and Tokyo respectively on August 17 and 18.

NCT DREAM will attend Tokyo on August 17 and Osaka on August 18. AKMU and BABYMONSTER, who were revealed earlier, will take the Tokyo stage respectively on August 17 and 18.

Rapper Lee Youngji has also joined the performers' lineup as a solo female K-pop act. She will be taking the stage alongside NCT DREAM on August 17 in Tokyo.

K-pop fans all over the world seem to be excited to witness their favorite groups take over the SUMMER SONIC stage.

Though more performers will be announced with time, let’s check out the current lineup of SUMMER SONIC 2024 below:

Know more about Japan SUMMER SONIC 2024

SUMMER SONIC is the largest urban music festival in Asia and one of the biggest rock festivals worldwide. Every year the event takes place in Japan, where top-tier international artists take the stage alongside acclaimed Japanese musicians.

This year’s two-day long festival will also be attended by A-list global musicians like Måneskin, OneRepublic, Lil Yachty, Bring Me The Horizon, and more.

SUMMER SONIC 2024 will be inaugurated in Tokyo’s Zozomarine Stadium and Makhuri Messe, while the Osaka schedule will take place in the Expo’70 commemorative Park. Anticipation runs high among music lovers to get a glimpse of their favorite musicians from all over the world.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ is about to script history as the trailblazer K-pop boy band to perform at the upcoming much-awaited Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 12. Expectations are now doubled to witness their commendable performance at both esteemed music festivals.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TWICE’s Nayeon set to make solo comeback in June, 2 years since debut album’s release; Report