'We both felt…' TXT’s Huening Kai talks about friendship with NCT Dream’s Renjun; WATCH

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's (known as TXT) Huening Kai and NCT Dream’s Renjun have exhibited their close bond many times. Despite having a two-year gap, the duo seems to be seamlessly connecting with each other. A recent viral clip echoes their friendship once again.

TXT's Huening Kai mentions NCT Dream's Renjun during fan interaction

On April 13, a video featuring the TXT member garnered considerable attention among the online K-pop communities. In the video, which appeared to be a short clip from Huening Kai’s recent virtual fan interactions, he mentions the NCT dream member.

When asked by a fan to reveal their first introduction, the TOMORROW X TOGETHER member said, “We both wanted to connect with each other and become closer. Both of us felt that the other seemed kind-hearted, so we started to have contact.”

The simple yet sweet explanation from Huening Kai about his friendship with Renjun won the hearts of many fans, making the clip become a viral search topic rapidly.

Watch the clip below:

Meanwhile, Huening Kai recently featured in a dance challenge with Renjun for NCT Dream’s latest track Smoothie. The dance challenge also beautifully captured their synergy, with fans asking for further collaborations from the duo.

Know more about Huening Kai and Renjun's career graph

Huening Kai who debuted in 2019, with the popular K-pop boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER, has been keeping busy ever since, rapidly rising to popularity for his stunning visuals and impeccable talents.

In the group he is positioned as the main vocalist, often adding harmony to TXT’s music with his soft vocal skills. The multi-talented maknae of the group can also rap and play various instruments. He recently appeared in the group’s latest music video for the song Deja Vu, which served as the title track for their 2024 comeback album Minisode 3: TOMORROW.

Meanwhile, Renjun entered the K-pop world just at the age of 15 and debuted in 2016 with NCT’s sub-unit NCT Dream. He serves as the lead vocalist of the group and recently appeared in NCT Dream’s latest album DREAM( )SCAPE, which was released on March 25.

On April 13, the group’s agency SM Entertainment announced that he will be sitting out upcoming schedules due to health issues. Further updates about his next appearance or whether he will go on a temporary hiatus will be disclosed by the label.

