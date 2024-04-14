NCT's Doyoung gives a glimpse of his daily life in personal apartment ahead of I Live Alone appearance; watch

NCT's Doyoung offers fans a glimpse into his personal space after moving out of the dorms in the upcoming episode of I Live Alone. Scheduled to air on April 19 KST, the episode promises an intimate look at Doyoung's daily life, including his routines, interests, and living arrangements.

NCT’s Doyoung to reveal his independent life on I Live Alone

NCT's Doyoung recently gave fans a glimpse into his personal life as he moved out of the dorm into his own apartment. In a preview aired on April 12 for the upcoming episode of I Live Alone, viewers were treated to a sneak peek of Doyoung's daily routine and living space.

Having only lived independently for about six months, Doyoung shared intimate details about his life outside of work commitments. From maintaining his health and beauty secrets to sharing his downtime activities and favorite TV shows, Doyoung offered valuable insights and tips for fans.

The preview revealed Doyoung's neat and tidy living quarters, showcasing a spacious living room where he enjoys food in front of the television. With a huge double-doored fridge and a penchant for cooking, Doyoung's house is fully stocked and ready for his culinary adventures.

His minimalistic bedroom featured just a double bed and wardrobe, reflecting his simple yet cozy living style. Fans were delighted to get a closer look at Doyoung's personal space and are eagerly anticipating the full episode airing on April 19 KST.

As more NCT members transition to living independently, Doyoung's journey into solo living marks a new chapter in his life and career, offering fans a deeper connection and understanding of the talented idol.

More details about Doyoung’s latest activities

NCT's Doyoung, known for his versatile talents as a singer, actor, and host, has been actively engaging in various projects. From his debut with NCT's sub-units, NCT U, NCT 127, and NCT DoJaeJung, to his forays into acting with roles in dramas like Midnight Cafe – The Curious Stalker and musicals like Marie Antoinette, Doyoung has showcased his multifaceted abilities.

In addition, he has participated in solo endeavors, including collaborations with fellow artists and soundtrack releases for popular TV series. Most recently, Doyoung announced his solo debut with the upcoming studio album Youth, scheduled for release on April 22, 2024, further expanding his artistic horizons.

