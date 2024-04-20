NCT DREAM’s Renjun to be on temporary hiatus and sit out for upcoming concert due to health reasons: Agency confirms

NCT DREAM member Renjun is officially going on a temporary hiatus. Last week, the group’s agency announced that the K-pop idol has been dealing with some health issues and will be halting some activities. A further statement from the agency has been awaited since then.

NCT DREAM's Renjun officially goes on a temporary hiatus due to anxiety symptoms

On April 20, NCT DREAM’s agency, SM Entertainment, released a follow-up statement announcing Renjun’s temporary hiatus. According to them, the singer’s health has been worsening since last week and he is also facing anxiety symptoms.

After a detailed consultation with medical professionals, the agency, along with the singer himself, decided to take plenty of rest as per the doctor’s advice. SM Entertainment released a statement through NCT DREAM’s Weverse.

"Renjun recently had a visit to the hospital due to poor health status and symptoms of anxiety. After a thorough examination, the medical professionals advised him for sufficient rest and stability. We decided that his health is our utmost priority and after careful discussion with the artist himself, we decided to solely focus on his treatment and recovery. Hence Renjun will not be attending any upcoming scheduled activities starting from the fansigning event today, April 20. We will release further statements regarding his resumption of activities."

Read the user-translated full statement by SM Entertainment:

Renjun to sit out upcoming NCT DREAM concert THE DREAM SHOW 3: DREAM( )SCAPE

According to the announcement on this day, Renjun will also not participate in the upcoming concert THE DREAM SHOW 3: DREAM( )SCAPE. This third concert of the group is scheduled for May 2–4, and it will be attended by the remaining NCT DREAM members Mark, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

SM Entertainment also urged fans for patience and understanding, while emphasizing taking strict legal action against hateful slander and malicious comments defaming the artist’s character.



Meanwhile, this update from the agency comes just after a week when it was announced that Renjun would be suspending activities for the group’s fan meet events in China and Japan on April 13 and 14.

Who is Renjun?

Renjun is a Chinese K-pop idol hailing from northeast China. He grew up bilingual, having a sufficient grasp of both Korean and Chinese languages. In 2016, he embarked on a new journey in the K-pop industry as a member of NCT’s sub-unit, NCT DREM. In the group, his position is that of lead vocalist. However, his dancing skills and stage presence are equally commendable, earning him a massively loyal fanbase in both South Korea and China.

After the latest announcement, as fans wish him a speedy recovery, anticipation runs high for the beloved NCT member’s comeback timeline.

