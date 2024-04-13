NCT Dream’s Renjun to halt upcoming group activities due to health concerns; Agency confirms

NCT Dream is scheduled to travel to Japan and China this week for a show and a fan meet. However, member Renjun is confirmed to sit out for the activities as he is facing some health issues.

On April 13, NCT Dream’s agency, SM Entertainment, announced that Renjun would not be attending the show in Japan due to his physical health’s deterioration. He will also suspend his activities for the upcoming scheduled fan meet in China’s Shanghai.

As the update was revealed, fans are wishing for his speedy recovery. SM Entertainment also shared a full statement, detailing Renjun's halting of the activities.

“Due to his worsening physical health, NCT Dream member Renjun will not be attending the NHK Show Venue 101, which will take place in Japan on April 13. He will also not attend the fan signing event in China’s Shanghai on April 14," it read.

“Renjun is currently resting and our artist’s health is our top priority. As he recovers, we will plan to manage his future activities in a careful manner. We will also update and make another announcement regarding his further future activities”, the agency commented.

SM Entertainment further showed their support for Renjun’s difficult time, saying, “We will utmostly try to help Renjun recover soon, so he can get his fan again in good health.”

A further statement from the label is awaited regarding Renjun’s future activities with NCT Dream.

Who is Renjun?

Renjun is a Chinese K-pop idol who made his debut in 2016 with NCT’s sub-unit group, NCT Dream. He is positioned as the lead vocalist, but he also gained massive attention for his impeccable dancing skills, earning a loyal fanbase both in South Korea and China.

More about Renjun's group, NCT Dream

NCT Dream is one of the sub-units of the popular K-pop boy band NCT. Formed by SM Entertainment in 2016, the group is composed of seven members, including Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. The group is known for their unique approach to the usual K-pop genre.

Most recently, their fairytale-like distinctive style was captured in their 2024 comeback album, DREAM( )SCAPE. Released on March 25, the album features a total of six energetic songs. The title track Smoothie’s music video already garnered 12 million views on YouTube with its nuanced storytelling.

