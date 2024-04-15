NCT’s Taeyong enlists for mandatory military service as active duty soldier in Navy; shares heartfelt farewell post

NCT’s Taeyong finally enlists for his mandatory military service, breaking the hearts of many fans. On March 18, his agency SM Entertainment announced his enlistment and the day finally arrived today, April 15. Notably, he becomes the first member of the group to join the service.

NCT's Taeyong shares goodbye post as he leaves for mandatory military service

On April 15, as the K-pop idol departed, he didn’t forget to bid farewell to his fans. Taeyong took to his Instagram and shared some photos, accompanied by the caption, “I will be back safely! Be healthy! Let’s go! Our day!!! I love you.”

The Instagram carousel features the NCT member capturing his last photos with the bandmates as they shower him with much love and good wishes. As soon as the photos were posted, fans expressed their sorrows, as the SHALALA singer will be gone for a while.

Check below Taeyong’s latest Instagram post, bidding farewell to fans:

More about Taeyong's military enlistment

On March 18, SM Entertainment announced that Taeyong would be enlisting in the military on April 15 as an active duty soldier in the Navy. Shortly after the announcement, the K-pop idol shared a heartfelt update on his Weverse, penning his gratitude towards the fans, while promising to stay healthy.

Earlier, it was also revealed that his joining would be held privately without any event to minimize any safety-related incidents due to congestion on his enlistment site. On April 14, the Long Flight singer also shared some glimpses of his hair-shaving moment, wowing the fans with a new military look.

Catch up on Taeyong's latest activities

Taeyong, who made his initial debut with NCT’s sub-unit NCT 127 has quickly risen to fans’ attention for his unique charm and unmatched talent. On June 5, 2023, he also stepped into the world of solo with his debut mini album titled SHALALA.

On February 26, 2024, he made his successful solo comeback with TAP, which has amassed massive attention, with his distinguishing music style and groovy tracks.

The EP is composed of a total of six tracks including the titular, Run Away, Moon Tour, 404 Loading, Ups & Downs, and APE. The title track TAP also features a dynamic music video, capturing the NCT member’s brilliant dancing skills.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NCT’s Taeyong pens heartfelt message to fans ahead of military enlistment in April; READ here