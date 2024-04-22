NCT’s Doyoung runs to catch fireflies in hopeful Little Light music video from solo debut album YOUTH

Doyoung, the charming member with a soulful voice in NCT has now embarked on his solo career. His presence as a K-pop idol, singer, and fashion icon has been sparkling since his debut.

Doyoung’s plan for a solo debut was announced by SM Ent. earlier this year. The news was met with raging excitement from fans who waited to see their idol as a soloist.

NCT’s Doyoung unveils hopeful Little Light music video filled with warmth and fireflies; marks solo debut by dropping album YOUTH

NCT’s Doyoung has finally unveiled his highly awaited music video for the lead track of his debut album YOUTH. The lead track Little Light is a pop song with heavy instrumentals taken ahead with the soulful vocals of Doyoung.

Little Light’s music video is based on a beautiful concept of light and hope which intertwines with Doyoung’s hope for his future. The video juxtaposes Doyoung and light in a beautiful way as in the end, it surrounds him.

Doyoung can be seen singing at a far place as if singing his tale of how he found the light. The music video begins with beautiful beams of light falling on Earth whereas Doyoung seems to be losing all sources of light in his dwelling.

Doyoung later embarks to catch this light which comes in the form of a little light like a firefly. Even if he falls or faces obstacles, he gets up and reaches for the little light. Doyoung is like a small firefly against the ‘deepest, starless sky’ symbolizing a much-needed ray of hope when shrouded with darkness.

Little Light is a beautiful song laced with electric guitar and band instrumentals in the background as Doyoung’s melodious vocals take the front seat. The song sings of becoming a light that takes you into the hopeful future and also lending support to those who need that ray of light.

Watch the touching music video of Doyoung’s Little Light here.

Know more about Doyoung’s debut album YOUTH

Doyoung’s debut album YOUTH features 10 songs with Little Light becoming the leading single of the album. Doyoung himself has participated in writing From Little Wave, a modern rock song from the album. The album is now streaming on all platforms.

