NCT’s Taeyong says ‘will return as great navy sailor’ marking his basic military training completion; Watch

NCT’s Taeyong enlisted in the military a while ago and today comes a special message from him. Watch the heartwarming video message here.

By Tanya Saxena
Published on Apr 25, 2024  |  12:47 PM IST |  12.1K
NCT's Taeyong; Image: SM Entertainment
NCT's Taeyong; Image: SM Entertainment

NCT’s Taeyong who made a banging solo comeback with his second mini album TAP enlisted in the military earlier this month. Taeyong has been flawlessly exhibiting his musical style and prowess as a member of NCT as well as a soloist. 

He is currently enlisted in the military and to commemorate the completion of his basic military training Taeyong has sent a special message across for his family and fans. 

Taeyong relays a special video message from the military for family and fans; Watch 

Tayeyong enlisted in the military on April 15 while leaving a heartfelt goodbye message for his fans. The TAP singer joined the military as an active soldier in the South Korean Navy. 

On this day, a video of the SHALALA singer sending a heartwarming message from the military marking the occasion of his basic military training completion appeared online. In the video message, Taeyong first introduces himself with the fervor of a true soldier as ‘Platoon Leader Trainee, Lee Taeyong.’

The TAP singer then remembers his family, and loved ones and asks them if they are doing well. Informing everyone that he has successfully completed his training in Jinhae. He ends the message with a hopeful promise, ‘I will return as a great navy sailor’ and a salute. 

Fans were elated to see their K-pop idol healthy as he went through rigorous training in the military and emerged triumphant. They further wished him great health and congratulated him on his latest achievement as a soldier. 

Watch Taeyong’s heartwarming message here:


Know about Taeyong’s recent activities

A day before enlisting in the military Taeyong debuted his shaved-off haircut look on Instagram. While on the day of his enlistment, he shared a glimpse as his fellow NCT bandmates saw him off on this new journey. 

Shortly before his military enlistment, Taeyong made an incredible solo comeback with a mini album TAP on February 26. The album features 6 tracks: lead track TAP, Moon Tour, Run Away, APE, Ups & Downs, and 404 Leading. It was released alongside a popping music video for the lead track TAP

Meanwhile, Taeyong marked his solo debut by dropping his first EP SHALALA on June 5, 2023. 

Credits: SM Entertainment
