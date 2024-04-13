SEVENTEEN, NCT top April boy group brand reputation rankings; THE BOYZ follow

SEVENTEEN, NCT and THE BOYZ have landed in the top 3 spots of April boy group brand reputation rankings. Read on to know the top 30.

By Pratyusha Dash
Published on Apr 13, 2024  |  11:13 AM IST |  9.6K
SEVENTEEN (Image credits- Pledis Entertainment), NCT (Image credits- SM Entertainment), THE BOYZ (Image Credits- IST Entertainment)
Key Highlight
  • SEVENTEEN, NCT and THE BOYZ have landed in top 3 spots of April boy group brand reputation rankings
  • TWS, BTS take fourth and fifth spot

SEVENTEEN, NCT, and THE BOYZ secured the top 3 positions in the April brand reputation rankings for boy groups. According to the Korean Business Research Institute, these rankings were based on factors like consumer engagement, media attention, online interactions, and community feedback, gathered from March 13 to April 13.

Top 5 of April boy group brand reputation rankings 

SEVENTEEN maintained their top position on the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,139,221, showing a 2.22 percent increase from March. Key phrases in their analysis included CARAT, encore tour, and concert, while top related terms were perform, reveal, and sing along. The group's positivity-negativity analysis indicated an 89.02 percent positive reaction rate.

NCT secured a close second place with a brand reputation index of 4,034,320, showing a remarkable 43.69 percent increase from last month's score. In March, they ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,807,659, indicating a 2.55 percent increase from February.

THE BOYZ continued to hold onto their third-place position with a brand reputation index of 2,689,841. Similarly, in March, they also secured the third spot with a brand reputation index of 2,832,031.

TWS claimed fourth place with a score of 2,369,830. Interestingly, last month, the group held second place when they entered the charts for the first time with a brand reputation index of 2,835,019.

Finally, BTS rounded out the top five for April with a brand reputation index of 2,065,997, showing a 13.15 percent increase from their March score. All the seven members are currently enlisted with Jin and J-Hope set to return this year.


Top 30 of boy group brand reputation rankings 

  1. SEVENTEEN
  2. NCT
  3. THE BOYZ
  4. TWS
  5. BTS
  6. Stray Kids
  7. Super Junior
  8. EXO
  9. SHINee
  10. ASTRO
  11. ENHYPEN
  12. ZEROBASEONE
  13. RIIZE
  14. TXT
  15. TREASURE
  16. BTOB
  17. MONSTA X
  18. OMEGA X
  19. ATEEZ
  20. TVXQ
  21. 2PM
  22. INFINITE
  23. HIGHLIGHT
  24. Wanna One
  25. PENTAGON
  26. VIXX
  27. ONF
  28. BOYNEXTDOOR
  29. TEMPEST
  30. B1A4


More about SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN has officially revealed the date for their highly anticipated comeback. The K-pop sensation will be making their return with an anthology album titled 17 IS RIGHT HERE sooner than fans might expect. This comeback marks the release of their compilation album, set to drop on April 29 at 6 PM KST.

Credits: Korean Business Research Institute
