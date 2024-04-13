SEVENTEEN, NCT top April boy group brand reputation rankings; THE BOYZ follow

SEVENTEEN, NCT, and THE BOYZ secured the top 3 positions in the April brand reputation rankings for boy groups. According to the Korean Business Research Institute, these rankings were based on factors like consumer engagement, media attention, online interactions, and community feedback, gathered from March 13 to April 13.

Top 5 of April boy group brand reputation rankings

SEVENTEEN maintained their top position on the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,139,221, showing a 2.22 percent increase from March. Key phrases in their analysis included CARAT, encore tour, and concert, while top related terms were perform, reveal, and sing along. The group's positivity-negativity analysis indicated an 89.02 percent positive reaction rate.

NCT secured a close second place with a brand reputation index of 4,034,320, showing a remarkable 43.69 percent increase from last month's score. In March, they ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,807,659, indicating a 2.55 percent increase from February.

THE BOYZ continued to hold onto their third-place position with a brand reputation index of 2,689,841. Similarly, in March, they also secured the third spot with a brand reputation index of 2,832,031.

TWS claimed fourth place with a score of 2,369,830. Interestingly, last month, the group held second place when they entered the charts for the first time with a brand reputation index of 2,835,019.

Finally, BTS rounded out the top five for April with a brand reputation index of 2,065,997, showing a 13.15 percent increase from their March score. All the seven members are currently enlisted with Jin and J-Hope set to return this year.

Top 30 of boy group brand reputation rankings

SEVENTEEN NCT THE BOYZ TWS BTS Stray Kids Super Junior EXO SHINee ASTRO ENHYPEN ZEROBASEONE RIIZE TXT TREASURE BTOB MONSTA X OMEGA X ATEEZ TVXQ 2PM INFINITE HIGHLIGHT Wanna One PENTAGON VIXX ONF BOYNEXTDOOR TEMPEST B1A4

More about SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN has officially revealed the date for their highly anticipated comeback. The K-pop sensation will be making their return with an anthology album titled 17 IS RIGHT HERE sooner than fans might expect. This comeback marks the release of their compilation album, set to drop on April 29 at 6 PM KST.

