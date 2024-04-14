NCT's Taeyong shaves off all hair ahead of military enlistment; see new look PHOTOS

Taeyong, the leader of NCT and NCT 127 is all set to enlist in the military sooner than you think. Last month, SM Entertainment NCT and Taeyong’s agency announced that the TAP singer had finally initiated his military enlistment process with April as the month of entry. The TAP singer today made sure to share his new haircut ahead of his military enlistment.

Taeyong flaunts new shaved-off haircut look ahead of military enlistment

Taeyong of NCT on March 18, NCT’s label SM Entertainment confirmed that the TAP singer will be enlisting in the military on April 15. Taeyong will enlist as an active-duty soldier in the South Korean navy. With many K-pop artists and actors going into the military this year, fans have a lot to process.

On this day, to commemorate his military enlistment the SHALALA singer shared his new look on his Instagram feed. Taeyong has shaved off all his hair in preparation for his impending military enlistment tomorrow. The NCT 127 leader is all set to enter this new journey tomorrow as a soldier.

In the new pics, Taeyong is exuding his iconic resilience and cool rapper’s personality. Fans wish him the best for his upcoming military enlistment. In other news, Taeyong along with news of his enlistment also shared an emotional letter to his fans where he thanked his fans and fellow members for their love and support.

Further, tomorrow when Taeyong begins his military enlistment, the ceremony will be private and no official events will be held.

Know more about Taeyong

Taeyong, the leader of NCT has always captivated fans as a K-pop idol, soloist, and band member. Taeyong officially debuted as a soloist with his EP SHALALA on June 5, 2023. Recently, Taeyong released his 2nd mini album TAP on February 26 to favorable views and comments from everywhere. The album was accompanied by a popping music video for the title track of the same name.

Taeyong also hosted his first solo concert this year TY TRACK on 24 and 25 February where his NCT members along with other friends came, to support the artist.

