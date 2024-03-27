Here's why Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won's Midnight Romance in Hagwon is reminiscent of Jung Hae In- Son Ye Jin's Something in the Rain

Midnight Romance in Hagwon is a much-awaited K-drama as the project is directed by Ahn Pan Seok and will feature the popular actors Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon. The drama is scheduled to release on May 11. The first look of the upcoming drama was revealed on March 27. Here is why the look might seem familiar for Something in the Rain fans.

Similarities between Midnight Romance in Hagwon's first look and Something in the Rain

The first look of Midnight Romance in Hagwon revealed Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon standing under a red umbrella in an alley at night as it rains. Keen fans might notice the similarities in the look with the hit drama Something in the Rain starring Son Ye Ji and Jung Hae In. Moreover, the color palette of the background and the costumes also match. So, it comes as no surprise that this latest project is directed by Ahn Pan Seok who also created Something in The Rain. Additionally, both dramas tell the story of a younger man falling for an older woman.

More about Something In The Rain’s director and Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Director Ahn Pan Seok has created many romance dramas that are iconic. His classic pieces are what come to mind when one thinks of popular South Korean romance dramas. Previous works by the director include hits like Something In The Rain, One Spring Night, Secret Love Affair, and Heard It Through The Grapevine.

Advertisement

The director’s upcoming romance Midnight Romance in Hagwon stars Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon and will be taking over Queen of Tears' timeslot once it ends. The story revolves around the characters Son Hye Jin, a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor. Lee Jun Ho’s first love was his teacher Son Hye Jin and now that the two work at the same place, it is hard for him to stay away from her.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: First look of Midnight Romance In Hagwon starring Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ryeo Won is out; K-drama to premiere in May