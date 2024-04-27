Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh got married to longtime beau Dipak Chauhan in an intimate wedding ceremony at Iskcon Temple, Mumbai on April 25. The family members hoped for a reunion with their uncle Govinda Ahuja at the event and their wishes were answered. The actor and his son attended the wedding festivities and had a memorable evening.

Now, Kashmera Shah has penned a long note thanking the actor for his presence and also wrote a heartfelt message thanking all who joined them for the big day.

Kashmera Shah’s heartfelt note

Bollywood actor Govinda came to the wedding to bless Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan as they began their journey towards forever. He was accompanied by his son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. Kashmera Shah was seen touching his feet and the actor was also seen interacting with Krushna Abhishek’s kids. Now, in her heartwarming note, Kashmera Shah called Govinda ‘hero no. 1’ and expressed her gratitude.

In her words, “Big thank you to the one and only #heronumber1 and @ahuja_yashvardhan for being a part of the festivities.”

Check out Kashmera Shah’s post here:

In her note, Kashmera thanked and tagged all the guests who attended Arti's wedding. Sunil Grover, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma, Farah Khan, and Ragini Khanna, were among the few close friends who attended the wedding. The video shows glimpses from the wedding as Kashmera played the perfect host.

About Krushna Abhishek and Govinda's feud

For the unversed, Govinda and Krushna Abhishek have been on no-talking terms for a long time. The comedian who calls the Bollywood actor Chi Chi Mama made a comment in 2016 that hurt Govinda. They went on to drag the matter and later, Govinda made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show when Krushha was not part of it. This went on with them explaining their side of the story to the media.

Owing to this, Govinda's appearance at the family wedding was unexpected. However, before the wedding, Arti Singh said that she was expecting her uncle to bless her. Putting aside all the disputes with Krushna Abhishek's family, Govinda attended niece Arti Singh's wedding and blessed the newly married couple.

