10 Best Carl Weathers Movies and TV Shows As Actor Passes Away At 76

On February 1, 2024, Carl Weathers, known for his roles in cinematic classics like Rocky, Predator, and Star Wars, peacefully left our world. A true legend, Weathers made a significant impact on both the big and small screens. Beyond his recent venture into the Star Wars galaxy, he leaves behind a remarkable legacy as an accomplished actor and director.

Hurricane Smith

Despite Weathers' limited big starring roles, "Hurricane Smith" showcases his charisma in this action flick as an American on a mission to rescue his missing sister in Australia. The film's standard plot is elevated by Weathers' captivating performance.

Friday Foster

Weathers' roles in Pam Grier movies, though henchman parts, highlight his prowess in the Blaxploitation era. Particularly in "Friday Foster," Weathers impresses with a creepy stalker character, engaging in a fistfight with Yaphet Kotto.

The Bermuda Depths

Collaborating with Rankin-Bass and Tsuburaya Productions, Weathers stars in this made-for-TV movie, blending a strange, surreal tale about the Bermuda Triangle with giant sea turtles. Weathers delivers a swashbuckling performance as part of a crew on a mystical quest.

Happy Gilmore

Weathers adds comedic charm to Adam Sandler's sports comedy "Happy Gilmore" as Chubbs Peterson, an aging golfer mentoring Sandler's character. Weathers' presence enhances the film's weirdness and energy.

Toy Story of Terror

Weathers embraces animation in his later career, voicing Combat Carl in the Toy Story TV special. His animated performances resonate with a new generation.

Arrested Development

Weathers' cameo on Arrested Development as a frugal version of himself hired as an acting coach stands out as one of the funniest celebrity appearances on the show, showcasing his comedic timing.

The Mandalorian

Weathers captivates in "The Mandalorian" as Greef Karga, a fast-talking politician with regal charisma. Beyond his acting, Weathers also directed notable episodes, leaving an indelible mark on the Star Wars universe.

Predator

Weathers shines in the ensemble cast of "Predator," showcasing his action-hero prowess alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. His role as Agent Dillon adds to the film's collection of memorable badasses.

Rocky I – IV

Weathers' most famous role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky series is celebrated for its unique portrayal. His evolution across the sequels, especially in Rocky IV, solidifies Creed's status as a memorable character in the franchise.

Action Jackson ​​​​​​​

Weathers takes the lead in "Action Jackson," a film that truly belongs to him. A quintessential '80s action hero, Weathers delivers a standout performance as Police Detective Sergeant Jericho Jackson, making a lasting impact on the genre.

As we bid farewell to Carl Weathers, we remember him not just for his iconic roles in Rocky, Predator, and Star Wars but also for his versatility across genres. From action-packed adventures to animated delights, Weathers' career leaves an enduring legacy in the world of entertainment. His contribution to film and television will be forever etched in the hearts of fans, and his absence will be deeply felt across the cinematic landscape.