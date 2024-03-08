2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards: PinkPantheress Runs To Receive Producer Of The Year Honor; Says THIS

Witnessing a woman receive the Producer of the Year honor at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards in Inglewood on Wednesday, March 6, just two days before Women's Day, makes everyone elated and proud about it. Electronic artist PinkPantheress revealed that she struggled to recognize herself as a producer for a considerable period of time. During her acceptance speech for the Producer of the Year award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday (March 6, 2024), the 22-year-old artist shared that initially, she wrote and sang over well-known beats anonymously. Over time, she began adding her unique touches, eventually recognizing that she was producing her own music.

“Only as my music started to develop did I think of adding my own drums and my own keys, until I was making some beats from scratch,” PinkPantheress said. “That’s when I finally felt comfortable calling myself a producer.”

The producer shared little anecdotes of her journey in her speech

PinkPantheress seemed nervous as fans cheered her at the YouTube theater. Coco Jones presented her with the award. She began her speech by stating she wanted to mention her roots as a producer and said, “I was at university in a dorm room—oh, my heart’s beating really quickly—when I decided there was no way graduating university was going to make me happy in the long run. But I was simultaneously too shy to admit that I wanted to be a musician. Because of this, I had to make music in private.”

Since releasing her first mixtape in 2021 and her debut studio album in 2023, PinkPantheress has already become a known name after university. She recently won the second-ever Producer of the Year award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The inaugural Producer of the Year award went to Rosalia, whom PinkPantheress called her 'queen' in 2023. She was recognized for her work on her debut album Heaven Knows, her viral single Pain, and her hit song Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2 with Ice Spice.

Talking about her journey of acceptance as a woman of color in the industry

PinkPantheress thanked the audience, mentioning the hurdles she's faced as a woman of color in electronic music. Despite stereotypes about her appearance and style, she's grateful for the recognition from the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

"It has taken a lot in the genre to be recognized on a wider scale. A lot of people didn’t expect me to look the way I did, making the music I was making. Even now, people don’t want to take my music seriously, but I am happy that I have the opportunity to be recognized in this specific field by the award," the producer said.