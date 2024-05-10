Manisha Koirala reveals suffering from depression during Heeramandi’s shoot: ‘Impacted by cancer I know…’

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released, fans have been gushing over it. Each and every actor has performed their best and brought their characters to life in such a way that it will stay with you for a long time.

Talking about Manisha Koirala, she portrayed the role of Mallika Jaan and has done a fabulous job at it. But did you know the actress suffered from depression even during the shoot of the web show?

Manisha Koirala on mind and body health

During a chat with NDTV, Manisha Koirala spoke about how cancer had impacted her and how that resulted in her suffering from depression, even during the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show. The actress quipped, "Impacted by cancer, I know how body and mind health are intertwined.”

She further added, “Even now, sometimes I go through depression. During the Heeramandi shoot, depression consumed me so much that my mood swings were like... I was like, 'Sail through this phase. Once this is out, focus on your health.”

Did you know Manisha Koirala’s role in Heeramandi was offered to Rekha years ago?

In a recent chat with Filmygyan, Manisha went on to reveal yet another interesting fact. The actress revealed that veteran actress Rekha was offered her role. The Khamoshi actress added that Rekha had told her about this 18–20 years ago. The actress divulged, adding that she is a huge fan of the senior actress.

The Heeramandi actress further shared that after watching her portray the role of Mallika Jaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show, Rekha Ji called her the next day and said, “Bachcha, I was praying that if I don’t do this role, you should do it. My prayers have come true. You have done it marvelously; you have gone through so much in life, and you have brought life to the character.”

She further stated that to get a blessing from an artist of her caliber is something else. Manisha revealed that she had teary eyes and even told her that she was making her cry. Manisha also praised the veteran star, called her a goddess, and said that she got an opportunity to know her. Manisha also praised her voice, dance, style, and aesthetics and called her a beautiful person.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

