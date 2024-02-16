PinkPantheress Named Billboard's Producer Of The Year, To Be Honored At Women In Music Awards 2024

Billboard has named PinkPantheress as their Producer of the Year. The 22-year-old Bath native will receive the honor at Billboard’s Women In Music Award 2024 which is scheduled to be held at the Youtube Theater in Los Angeles on March 6.

Tracee Ellis Ross will host the ceremony.

PinkPantheress is Billboard’s Women in Music Producer of the Year

Announcing the Break It Off singer as their Women in Music Producer of the Year award recipient, Billboard’s Editorial Director Hannah Karp said on Thursday, February 15, “We are thrilled to honor PinkPantheress as one of the most exciting young producers on the rise. Women are still seriously underrepresented among the producers making today’s top hits, so we’re grateful to our partners at Bose for helping spotlight talented artists like PinkPantheress who are producing and inspiring a new generation of women to get behind the boards, in addition to wowing their fans as performers on stage.”

The singer responded to the news on Twitter, retweeting a post from @popbase and adding, “love u garageband.”

More about PinkPantheress and her music

PinkPantheress has been producing music since she first found fame on TikTok in 2021. In March 2023, her song Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2 featuring Ice Spice reached the No. 3 spot on Billboard Hot 100. The artist released her debut album, Heaven Knows, on November 10 last year. To date, her full music catalog has registered 1.62 billion official on-demand U.S. streams, per Luminate. The Pain singer is also all set to embark on a solo tour this year in addition to supporting Coldplay and Olivia Rodrigo on their respective treks.

Among other several exemplary women being honored at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards are Kylie Monigue, Maren Morris, Ice Spice, Charlie XCX, Young Miko, Victoria Monét, NewJeans, TEMS, and Luísa Sonza.

Karol G has been announced as the 2024 Woman of the Year by Billboard.

