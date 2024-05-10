What Is The Most Important Shot of Keanu Reeves Starrer John Wick? Co-director David Leitch Has The Answer

David Leitch, the director of John Wick, describes the significance of a particular scene in the movie as one of the franchise’s pivotal moments. In a recent video for CineFix – IGN Movies and TV, Leitch chooses his favorite shot from the first John Wick as the scene where the title character first meets his new puppy.

What was a poignant moment in John Wick?

This moment occurs shortly before the puppy’s untimely demise, which ultimately triggers the events of the entire series. Leitch pointed out that the scene was crucial as it revealed Wick’s emotional drive. “There’s so many great shots in the first John Wick. I think one that’s the most impactful is Keanu pulling the dog out of the dog carrier. It’s sort of the emotional fuel for the entire series. It represents Helen, his wife, and his humanity, and that they will not let him retain his humanity when the dog is killed.”

Deciding to kill Wick's puppy was a risky move that could have gone wrong, but in the end, it was the best choice for the plot. Helen, John's deceased wife, gives him the puppy before she passes away to keep him company, and the dog ends up symbolizing the killer's humanity, as pointed out by Leitch.

He believed that the scene was equally provocative to include in the movie. However, the studio and many film friends repeatedly advised him not to harm the dog as the movie could have been jinxed. But Leitch believed deep down it was the emotional kick required for the character and the movie goals moving forward. “I believe that is truly one of the key scenes in the John Wick series.”

In 2014, the first installment of the successful action series was launched with Leitch serving as an uncredited co-director next to the credited Chad Stahelski, who would later helm the three sequels alone. Leitch continues to serve as an executive producer for all the John Wick movies, which chronicle Keanu Reeves’ Wick fighting against fellow assassins and the formidable High Table.

Was the death necessary?

At the story’s start, Wick retired, and it seems like his days involved in violence are over. However, when the puppy dies, Wick goes back to being his previous violent self and kills many enemies while seeking revenge. The instant death of a character in Wick signifies viewers’ approval of his ruthless killings, transforming him from a troubled criminal to a sympathetic figure worthy of support. Luckily, the later John Wick films have refrained from harming additional dogs.

Leitch thought it was a bold decision to have the puppy killed in John Wick, with Lionsgate concerned about possible consequences and backlash. Nevertheless, the puppy’s passing gave Wick the necessary motivation and reason to end his retirement and embark on a killing spree with a valid justification.

Leitch and Stahelski worked together on the first John Wick movie, with Leitch making his directorial debut while Stahelski received the official director credit. He served as an executive producer for the most recent three John Wick films, with Chapter 4 being the most successful financially and in terms of critical acclaim, earning over $440 million worldwide. The Fall Guy, featuring Oscar-nominated actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, is his latest film as a director.

ALSO READ: Here's how Keanu Reeves changed the name of John Wick’s billion-dollar franchise unintentionally