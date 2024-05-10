Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan shoots with Sanjivani actress Gurdip Punjj; see heartwarming PICS

Varun Dhawan has started shooting for his film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in full swing. The movie was officially announced earlier this year, for which he is collaborating with Janhvi Kapoor once again.

Varun also shot for the Shashank Khaitan directorial with Sanjivani-fame actress Gurdip Punjj. Pictures of Varun posing with Gurdip and her family have now surfaced on the internet.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari star Varun Dhawan poses with Gurdip Punjj and her family

Recently, Gurdip Punjj, who has worked in many popular television shows, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with Varun Dhawan. Gurdip’s husband, Arjun Punjj, and her son and daughter also accompanied them inside what looked like a jewelry store.

Gurdip and her family posed with Varun and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari director Shashank Khaitan for some heartwarming pictures. In the caption, she described her experience working on the film.

She wrote, “It was a pleasure working with you both, @varundvn @shashankkhaitan you both not only superstars but superhumans... good luck for the film #sunnysanskarikitulsikumari #dharmaproductions #lovedshootingthem.”

Have a look at her post!

More about the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The stellar ensemble cast of the film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, along with Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi playing pivotal parts.

Pinkvilla has regularly been bringing exclusive updates about the film. Earlier, a source close to the development revealed details about the premise of the film. The source stated, “It’s a pure family entertainer with romance in its backdrop, much like the kind of films that Shashank has made over the years.”

It further added, “The premise of SSKTK is very close to the kind of films that Dharma is known for as it celebrates love with color, music, scale, and a strong star cast.”

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

