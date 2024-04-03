5 Films To Watch On World Autism Awareness Day; From Life, Animated To Best Kept Secret

World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated around the world on April 2. The United Nations General Assembly declared this day to recognize and celebrate the contributions of autistic people in various fields. It is important to spread awareness about autism spectrum disorder and to adopt an inclusive attitude. What better way to get educated than through films? We’ve compiled a list of the top 5 movies to watch on World Autism Awareness Day.

1. Rain Man

The 1988 movie Rain Man features Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise. The Mission Impossible actor plays Charlie Babbit, a car dealer in the movie. When Carlie travels to Cincinnati after his father's demise, he finds that he has an older brother named Raymond. To Charlie’s surprise, his older brother is autistic. The money-hungry Charlie finds out that their father left $3 million for the mental institute that Raymond resides in. With the huge some of money in mind, Cruise’s character checks his brother out of the facility so he can move him to Los Angeles. The touching journey that follows, changes the lives of the pair of brothers.

2. The Story of Luke

The Story of Luke is a 2012 film about a 25-year-old autistic man named Luke. The movie follows Luke played by Lou Taylor Pucci who ventures out in the world in search of a job and a girlfriend after his grandmother’s death. The American drama comedy is directed by Alonso Mayo. The feel-good story shows us how the protagonist strives to gain independence as he struggles to adjust to the world that is new and confusing to him.

Advertisement

3. Temple Grandin

Temple Grandin, 2010 is based on the real-life story of Doctor Temple Grandin. Claire Danes who plays Grandin once visits a ranch that her aunt owns, where she discovers that she possesses brilliant mechanical skills. Temple then goes on to become one of the top scientists in the humane livestock handling industry. The movie tells the beautiful story of how growing up with autism was for like Temple Grandin and how she came to be known as the renowned activist that she is today.

ALSO READ: Top 10 best short K-dramas to binge-watch on the run or over the weekend

4. Best Kept Secret

Best Kept Secret is a 2013 American Documentary film directed by Samantha Buck. The documentary is based in New Jersey where 1 out of every 49 kids is autistic. In the state with the highest rates when it comes to autism, we see a special education high school teacher strive selflessly. 18 months before her students graduate, Janet Mino does everything she can to help them reach their potential. This is a special story of Janet who prepares her students in every way she can for the real world.

5. Life, Animated

Life, Animated is a heartfelt account of how much cinema can impact an individual’s life. In the documentary, we learn about Owen Suskind who is diagnosed as autistic at a very young age. In the documentary, we learn how Owen’s parents use the magic of Disney movies to help their son communicate. We witness Owen's journey as he overcomes challenges by using his favorite movies as a medium. Life, Animated has won the award for Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards.

These 5 movies shed light on the autism spectrum and give us an insight into the minds of the people in the neurodiverse community.

ALSO READ: 10 Best Movies To Watch This Easter Weekend: From The Passion Of The Christ To Hop