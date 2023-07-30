Mission Impossible 7 India Box Office: Tom Cruise enters Rs 100 crore club; Actioner emerges a HIT

While the Tom Cruise led Mission Impossible 7 has turned out to be a theatrical disappointment across the globe, India has proved to be one of the rare markets where the film has created records for the franchise. On Sunday, MI 7 has become the first Mission Impossible film to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the box office in India. Incidentally, it is also the first Tom Cruise film to score Rs 100 crore or more at the Indian Box Office.

Mission Impossible becomes the 2nd Hollywood Film to score Rs 100 crore in India

The film opened well upon its release on July 12 and has managed to sustain since then despite competition from Oppenheimer, Barbie and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It took 19 days for Mission Impossible 7 to hit a century in India, and the film is now headed towards a finish in the vicinity of Rs 106 crore. The film is a clean hit in India, though the lifetime collections are below the Vin Diesel led Fast X, which collected Rs 109 crore. As far as the Mission Impossible franchise is concerned, Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning: Part 1 has collected approximately 43 percent more than Mission Impossible Fall Out, which was the previous best for the franchise at Rs 80 crore. It's the second Hollywood film after Fast X to score 100 crore in India in 2023.

Mission Impossible 7 Weekly Box Office Collections:

Week 1: Rs 80 crore

Week 2: Rs 16 crore

3rd Friday: Rs 0.80 crore

3rd Saturday: Rs 1.60 crore

3rd Sunday: Rs 1.75 crore

Total: Rs 100.15 crore

Mission Impossible becomes first Rs 100 crore hit for Tom Cruise in India

The business for MI was driven by multiplexes and the same would have been higher by at-least 20 percent had the film not faced opposition from Oppenheimer and Barbie in the second week. The two films didn’t just take away the screens, but there was also an overlap in terms of cinema consumption by the audience. In terms of all India gross, the film will end up collecting approximately Rs 125 crore in India ($15.19 million). Outside of MI franchise, the biggest grosser for Tom Cruise is Top Gun: Maverick at Rs 35 crore NBOC.

Here’s a look at the lifetime collection of Mission Impossible Franchise in India

Mission Impossible: Rs 2 crore

Mission Impossible 2: Rs 7 crore (+250%)

Mission Impossible 3: Rs 10 crore (+42%)

Mission Impossible 4: Rs 46 crore (+360%)

Mission Impossible 5: Rs 54 crore (+32%)

Mission Impossible 6: Rs 80 crore (+48%)

Mission Impossible 7: Rs 105 crore (+43%)

