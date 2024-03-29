Why Did Tom Cruise Break Up With Elsina Khayrova? Source Reveals Her Ex-Husband May Have Something To Do With It

The Top Gun Maverick star is single again! Tom Cruise was dating Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova and called it quits in February after three months of courtship. Although their decision was mutual, sources reveal that Khayrova’s outspoken ex-husband might have played a part.

Why Did Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Break Up?

Sources reveal that due to his outspoken nature, Cruise’s team was worried about Khayrova’s Ex-husband, Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsvetkov.

“He’s [Cruise] filming and can’t be shooting and have her husband saying stuff every time he is mentioned in the press,” the source said. “They just didn’t want to deal with the ex-husband coming up with something nasty to say every few weeks.”

Tsvetkov said a statement in his interview with Daily Mail that sparked the team’s tension. When the Mission Impossible actor was mentioned in the interview, he gave details about his marriage and warned Cruise to “keep his eyes and wallet wide open.”

Khayrova’s ex-husband praises Cruise

The oligarch never missed a chance to talk about the Top Gun actor. Weirdly enough, he would fan over the actor, calling him “his favorite” whenever he was mentioned. Tsvetkov also claimed he watched Eyes Wide Shut over 30 times!

It seems like the Russian politician has a knack for comedy, as he quipped about Cruise playing him in his biopic. “I told the producer that the only actor who could play me is Tom Cruise,” he told a UK outlet.

“We’re about the same height and weight, and I would be honored if that could happen. I couldn’t think of anyone better to play me than Tom. I’m hoping that I’ll be able to meet him one day to discuss this project,” he added. We can only imagine Cruise’s reaction to this!

Is Khayrova hoping for a reconciliation in the future?

Although Tsvetkov’s involvement was a concern, the break-up was mutual and had simply “run its course.” Sources also revealed that “There are no hard feelings between them.”

However, the Russian model and socialist hope their romance will rekindle in the future because, as per the source, “She didn’t do anything wrong.” Her Instagram posts with loving captions also hint at her lingering feelings for Cruise.

She posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it “Always in love” with a heart emoji. She could be talking about self-love or ex. Time will tell if they ever reignite the romance!

The newly single actor is currently in London shooting for the eighth Mission Impossible movie. Cruise, known for his own stunts, has been making headlines sprinting across the city. He was also present at the Air Ambulance Charity hosted by Prince William.