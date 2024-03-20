Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who have been married since 2022, recently shared that they had an intimacy coordinator on the set of their series, A Gentleman in Moscow.

Ewan McGregor reveals the reason for using an intimacy coordinator in A Gentleman in Moscow

Ewan McGregor elaborated on the importance of this decision in a recent interview with Radio Times, emphasizing the necessity of ensuring comfort for both actors and crew during intimate scenes. He said, “It’s still necessary, because it’s also about the crew, and it’s odd to be naked in front of people, it’s odd to be intimate in front of the camera,” he added, “If you were doing a dance scene, you’d have a choreographer. It’s an important part of the work now, because it’s somebody that the director and actors meet in the middle.”

Moreover, McGregor underscored the significance of intimacy coordinators in light of his daughters, Esther and Clara, also pursuing careers in acting. He expressed “My daughter [Esther] is 22. If an older, famous director goes to a 22-year-old and says, ‘I want you to be naked in this scene,’ that actress might feel, ‘Oh, my God, I’ve got to do it, my career might depend on it, and then five years after that, she could look back and go, ‘I wish I hadn’t. Why am I naked in that scene? It’s unnecessary.'”

Advertisement

The actor further said, “Now there’s somebody she talks to whose career doesn’t rest on the shoulders of this person.”

A Gentleman in Moscow, an adaptation of Amor Towles' novel, follows the story of Count Alexander Rostov (portrayed by McGregor) amidst the turmoil of post-revolution Russia. Winstead co-stars as Anna Urbanova, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Alexa Goodall and Johnny Harris.

The series is set to premiere on March 29 on Paramount+, offering viewers an exploration of history, romance, and much more.

ALSO READ: 'This Recounting Differs Greatly': Johnny Depp's Representative Denies Lola Glaudini's Verbal Abuse Allegations