Why Did Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Use Intimacy Coordinator In A Gentleman in Moscow Despite Being Married?

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead discuss using an intimacy coordinator on set, emphasizing its importance for comfort of people around.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who have been married since 2022, recently shared that they had an intimacy coordinator on the set of their series, A Gentleman in Moscow.

Ewan McGregor reveals the reason for using an intimacy coordinator in A Gentleman in Moscow

 


Ewan McGregor elaborated on the importance of this decision in a recent interview with Radio Times, emphasizing the necessity of ensuring comfort for both actors and crew during intimate scenes. He said, “It’s still necessary, because it’s also about the crew, and it’s odd to be naked in front of people, it’s odd to be intimate in front of the camera,” he added, “If you were doing a dance scene, you’d have a choreographer. It’s an important part of the work now, because it’s somebody that the director and actors meet in the middle.”

Moreover, McGregor underscored the significance of intimacy coordinators in light of his daughters, Esther and Clara, also pursuing careers in acting. He expressed “My daughter [Esther] is 22. If an older, famous director goes to a 22-year-old and says, ‘I want you to be naked in this scene,’ that actress might feel, ‘Oh, my God, I’ve got to do it, my career might depend on it, and then five years after that, she could look back and go, ‘I wish I hadn’t. Why am I naked in that scene? It’s unnecessary.'”

The actor further said, “Now there’s somebody she talks to whose career doesn’t rest on the shoulders of this person.”


A Gentleman in Moscow, an adaptation of Amor Towles' novel, follows the story of Count Alexander Rostov (portrayed by McGregor) amidst the turmoil of post-revolution Russia. Winstead co-stars as Anna Urbanova, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Alexa Goodall and Johnny Harris.

The series is set to premiere on March 29 on Paramount+, offering viewers an exploration of history, romance, and much more.

FAQs

How long have Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth been together?
Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth have been together for five years
How many biological kids does Ewan McGregor have?
Ewan McGregor have four kids
When did Ewan McGregor remarry?
Ewan McGregor remarried Mary Elizabeth in April 2022
