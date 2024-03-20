After Lola Glaudini talked about a tough time she had while filming Blow with Johnny Depp, the actor has finally spoken up about it.

Johnny Depp's representative slams Lola Glaudini's accusations

Johnny Depp's representative has recently denied the allegations saying to Deadline that “Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

The rumors started when Lola recalled on the Powerful Truth Angels podcast on January 30 that there was a moment on set where she was told to “burst out laughing” during one of Johnny's scenes. But when she did, Johnny got really angry at her, saying she was ruining his performance.

Lola Glaudini accused Johnny Depp of verbal abuse

Glaudini told podcast at the time; “I hear the cue, and I go haha, I do a big laugh or whatever,” She continued, “Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f***ing say my lines and you’re f***ing pulling focus. You f***ing idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f***ing shut the fuck up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f***ing stay.’”

The Invincible actress, 52, added, “This was my first studio movie, I’ve just done indies until then. And I have the star who I have idolized, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.'”

Lola then shared in the podcast; Later, Johnny came up to her and sort of apologized, “He said, ‘You know, so earlier I was really in my head and staying in my character, I’m doing this Boston accent, and it’s really fucking with me. So I’m a little tense and stuff. So I just wanted to make sure we’re cool and everything?’”

She continued, “I just looked at him, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. Of course, what are you talking about? Totally cool.’ Because I was like… my dad said, ‘Don’t let them see you sweat.’ So that was that.”

She also mentioned that the director, Ted Demme, who has since passed away, didn't say anything to her after the incident. She felt like she was left alone and treated badly by everyone on set because of what happened.

