'Able To Deliver My Best': Love Is Blind Star Chelsea Blackwell Opens About Progress In Her Weight Loss Journey

Chelsea Blackwell, star of Love Is Blind season 6, recently took to TikTok to share insights into her weight loss journey. In a video posted on April 2, the 31-year-old addressed inquiries about her health and offered tips on how she achieved amazing progress in her journey.

Beginning the video, Blackwell emphasized her love for her body, acknowledging that she has never been a small person but expressing contentment with her body. However, she decided to make changes to her lifestyle because she wasn't feeling healthy or strong, and it was impacting her mental health and energy levels.

While clarifying that she is not a nutritionist, Blackwell shared some of the strategies she implemented. These included adopting intermittent fasting, incorporating juicing into her routine, increasing her water intake, prioritizing better sleep, and maintaining an active lifestyle.

"When I eat, I stick to as many fruits and vegetables as possible," she explained. "I have a lot of protein. Protein is what I try to have all my meals based on… That's my diet normally. When I eat better, I feel better. I feel more focused. I feel clearer. I can think better."

Walk It Off: Chelsea's Quirky Weight Loss Journey & Self-Love Secrets

In addition to her lifestyle changes, Blackwell shared that she is not particularly fond of going to the gym. Instead, she focuses on staying active by incorporating daily movement into her routine. She mentioned using influencer Whitney Simmons' fitness app to aid her in this aspect.

Walking emerged as a central element of Blackwell's routine, with her dedicating 45 minutes each day to walking. She described this activity as her "me time," during which she meditates and listens to podcasts, ultimately contributing to her overall happiness.

While Blackwell noted that she hasn't experienced significant weight loss, she emphasized that her focus is on nourishing her body with healthier choices, resulting in improved physical and mental well-being. She expressed contentment with the positive changes she has observed, including improvements in her skin and overall appearance, as well as feeling better overall. Additionally, she highlighted that adopting these lifestyle changes allows her to present her best self to those around her without being overly critical of herself.

Therapy Tales: Chelsea's Journey to Self-Love and Growth Post Love Is Blind

In February, Blackwell shared on her Instagram Stories that she had started therapy following her experience on Love Is Blind, expressing how the practice had positively impacted her life.

Acknowledging that she had never sought therapy before, she highlighted the transformative effect it had on her. Blackwell mentioned that she had internal issues to address and credited therapy with bringing about significant changes in her mindset, heart, and overall outlook on life. She emphasized the profound sense of self-love and growth she had experienced as a result of therapy, noting that it surpassed any previous feelings of self-love she had encountered.

In response to a follower who noticed a newfound glow about her since her time on the show, Blackwell expressed gratitude for the compliment. She reflected on her personal growth since her appearance on Love Is Blind, stating that she was proud of the woman she had become and the progress she had made in her journey of self-discovery and development.

