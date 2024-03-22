Chelsea Blackwell Has SWEET MESSAGE for Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift 24 Hours After He Revealed Being a 'Love Is Blind' Fan

In a recent episode of the New Heights Podcast, Travis Kelce revealed that he's a fan of a show called Love Is Blind. The Chiefs' star mimicked Chelsea Blackwell from the show, reflecting her being his favorite character. Chelsea Blackwell recently came forward to share a sweet message for Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

What did Chelsea Blackwell say about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

On Kelce brother's Podcast called New Heights, Travis Kelce told his older brother Jason Kelce how he watched the show called Love Is Blind. Travis described the show as "the worst trash ever" yet "so freaking good." To be more precise, Travis asked Jason to watch out for one contestant in particular.

After saying that, the Chiefs' star went ahead mimicking Chelsea Blackwell. "Am I clingy?" Travis said, in the same way, Chelsea does in the show. Reacting to Travis Kelce's mimicry of her, on the TikTok shared by New Heights, Chelsea Blackwell wrote, "Your impression is spot on, but I swear if you tell @Taylor Swift ima have fighting words."

But that's not just it. Chelsea Blackwell also responded to Travis Kelce's impression of her with a dedicated Instagram reel. "I feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point. The only outlet this man knows my name—not even knows my name, knows me—is from whining like a baby back bitch. Taylor Swift, if you're watching it with him…please stop," she had said.

The New Heights responded to the Love Is Blind star request with nothing but sweet love. "Imitation is the highest form of flattery," New Heights said, commenting on her Instagram reel. Such a wholesome moment it is. Now we know Chiefs' star tight end likes Love Is Blind and Chelsea Blackwell, to be more specific.