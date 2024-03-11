Academy Awards 2024: Internet Hails 'Huge Moment' After Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg Share Hug Onstage At Oscars

The Oscars 2024 saw great moments tonight, as it brought forth extravagant winners and hailed movies for their efforts. But the most proud and emotional moment for the audience was when Christopher Nolan met Steven Spielberg on stage.

It wasn't just the meeting of the two big entities; what happened next melted everyone's heart. Read on to know what happened when the Dunkrik director was called on stage.

Christopher Nolan wins the Oscars 2024

The movie Oppenheimer was a huge hit at the worldwide box office. Well, the success of the movie didn't just stop there, as it was later nominated for over 10 categories in the 96th Academy Awards.

People and critics had already called the movie a frontrunner for the 2024 Oscars and had guessed the categories that the movie would win. Tonight, when the names had been announced, the viewers and the attendees heard the name of Oppenheimer several times, one of which was when they revealed the Best Director.

Christopher Nolan was named the best director for his historical epic movie, which portrayed the tale of the American theoretical physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer. To the audience's delight, the award was given to Nolan by Steven Spielberg.

A lot of people compare Nolan with the Jurrasic Park director. These same people were amazed by the gesture the Prestige director portrayed while accepting the award.

Following his win for the Best Directing Oscar, Nolan went on stage and gave a long hug to Spielberg.

The Dunkirk director further thanked everyone who was a part of the movie, including his wife. The Oscar-winning director even thanked Universal Studio for “seeing a potential in this.”

He further went on to thank Kai Bird Martin J. Sherwin, the writer on whose book Oppenheimer is based. Looking at the trophy repeatedly, the Memento director stated, “I can't say enough about the incredible crew.”

While thanking his lovely wife, Emma Thomas, Nolan stated, “The incredible Emma Thomas, producer of all our films and all our children, I love you.”

Awards won by Christopher Nolan directed Oppenheimer

The Cillian Murphy-starring historic movie was nominated for 13 categories. These nominations include Best Picture, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Make-Up and Hairstyling, as well as Best Production Design.

The other three nomination categories were Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Cinematography.

Talking about its wins, Universal Studio’s movie won awards for Best Picture and for its cinematography. The atomic bomb thriller movie also won the 2024 Oscars for its editing and score.

Cillian Murphy won the prize for Best Actor, while Robert Downey Jr. won the award for Best Supporting Actor. In total, Oppenheimer won 7 awards at the 96th Academy Awards.

