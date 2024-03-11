Academy Awards 2024: Robert Downey Jr Wins The Oscar For Best Actor In A Supporting Role For Oppenheimer

Robert Downey Jr., nominated twice previously for Chaplin (1993) and Tropic Thunder (2009), finally secured his first-ever Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor at the ongoing 2024 Oscar Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. His triumph for his role in Oppenheimer marks a long-awaited victory in his illustrious career.

RDJ Thanks Wife & Oppenheimer Crew in Oscars Speech

Amid loud cheers and a standing ovation from the filmmaking community present at the Oscar Awards venue, Robert Downey Jr., known for his role as Lewis Strauss, the antagonist to Cillian Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, finally received his long overdue gold statuette.

In his acceptance speech, RDJ thanked his wife Susan Downey, who he said “found me as a snarling rescue pet and loved me back to life. Thank you.”

He continued, “Here’s my little secret, I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris (Nolan) knew it, Emma made sure she surrounded me with one of the great casts and crews of all time — Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon, Blunt — and I stand here before you a better man because of it.”

To conclude his speech, he also gave a shout-out to his stylist “just in case no one else does.”

Robert Downey Jr. dominated the 2024 Awards Season

Downey Jr. swept every major award for his performance in Oppenheimer including the Golden Globes, the BAFTA, the SAG, and the Critics Choice Award, leading up to the Academy Awards tonight, where he emerged victorious over nominees such as Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction, and Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things.

Since Universal Pictures' Oppenheimer premiered in July, Robert Downey Jr. had consistently been regarded as a leading contender for the Best Supporting Actor category at the Oscars.