Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt Proudly Proclaim Their Swiftie Status And Share Favorite Taylor Swift Tracks

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are loud and proud Swifties!

In an interview with Fandango’s Nikki Novak, posted on YouTube on Tuesday, April 9, the two actors who star in The Fall Guy, an upcoming action-comedy, revealed their favorite Taylor Swift tracks while discussing their new film alongside director David Leitch and stunt doubles Ben Jenkins and Logan Holladay.

Upon being asked by the host if Ryan, 43, or his character, stuntman Colt Seavers, in the film, is “the bigger Swiftie,” Gosling, in a heartbeat, said, “Ryan Gosling.”

His co-star, Emily Blunt agreed too, saying, “Oh my God, yeah.”

The actress, who stars as director Jody Moreno in the film, also exclaimed, “Who isn't!”

The duo then went on to share their personal favorite Taylor Swift songs, picking out two of the most loved and listened to tracks from the 14-time Grammy winner’s discography.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt reveal their favorite Taylor Swift songs

Ryan Gosling, like his on-screen character, has a “real soft spot” for Swift’s 'All Too Well', the actor himself confessed. He didn't mention whether he listens to Swift's 2021 re-release, aka the 10-minute version from Red (Taylor’s Version), but any self-proclaimed Swiftie wouldn't have it any other way, would they?

Blunt, who last appeared in Oppenheimer, chose a different Swift song, saying, “Cruel Summer is pretty up there for me.”

When the trailer of The Fall Guy dropped during this year’s Super Bowl, Swifties, much to their delight, got a glimpse of Gosling's character singing and crying to the 10-minute rendition of All Too Well.

When Jody, Blunt’s character, catches Ryan’s Colt moping to the Taylor Swift song, she knocks on the car window to confirm if he's “been crying to Taylor Swift?" to which he simply replies, “Doesn't everybody?”

More on The Fall Guy — Emily Blunt shares what helped her land her part in the flick

Per People, The Fall Guy is inspired by the 1980s TV series of the same name. And, as stated above, it is directed by stuntman-turned-director Leitch.

Last month, speaking to the publication, Blunt revealed how being married to John Krasinski, 44, helped her land her part in the film, saying, “I am married to a director; I know what it's like to hold the tempest of the movie in your head and the pressures and being pulled in a million directions.”

She added of Jodi, her character, “I like her eccentricity; I liked her humanity. She was fun to me. I just loved her. I like that we didn't do the sort of earnest, serious director. I was keen to show somebody in a situation where she was way over her head and yet she's incredible and talented.”

The Fall Guy will be in theaters from May 3rd onwards.

ALSO READ: ‘I Am Not Mentally Ill’: Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman Claims He Does Not Need Conservatorship In New Filing