'Too Integral A Part Of My DNA': Robert Downey Jr Reveals If He Will Ever Play Iron Man Again

The Marvel Cinematic Universe could have its glory days back, as Robert Downey Jr. talks about returning as Iron Man.

By Tejas Mundhada
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  06:45 PM IST |  328
Robert Downey Jr. talks about returning as Iron Man
Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man (IMDb)

Robert Downey Jr. has always been loved for his role as the superhero who gave a kickstart to the MCU. However, Iron Man met his fate in the movie Avengers: Endgame. 

Lucky us, as the Oppenheimer star recently spoke a little about his return as Iron Man in the MCU.

Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. recently won the Academy Award for his role in Oppenheimer. Following the achievement, Esquire magazine had a chance to interview the MCU star, and he was asked if he would now reprise his role as Iron Man in the MCU after winning the Academy Award.

To everyone's surprise, Downey Jr. stated, "Happily!"

"It's too integral a part of my DNA," the Sherlock Holmes star stated while addressing the question.

He further went on to say, "That role chose me. And look, I always say, 'Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige.' It is a losing bet. He's the house. He will always win."

If this excites you, the words by Kevin Feige might just lower your hopes of watching Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man again on the big screen. Last December, the president of Marvel Studios stated to Vanity Fair that Downey's Iron Man won't be returning to the MCU, as it would spoil the whole point of the tribute-like exit of his character in the movie Avengers: Endgame.

"We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again," Feige stated. "We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."

Gwyneth Paltrow about Robert Downey Jr. 

Talking about Robert Downey Jr. his co-star Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays the role of Pepper Potts, his assistant and his wife in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stated how he used to improvise his lines on the set of Iron Man movies. 

While talking to Esquire, the actress said, "There would be this process of (director) Jon Favreau and Robert and I going into Jon's trailer in the morning and Robert being like, 'I'm not fucking saying these lines' and throwing them out. And then live improv-ing either in the trailer or on the set."

The Shallow Hal actress added, "I think in order for something to feel alive for Robert, it has to feel fresh, and he makes it fresh by making it feel like it was just invented. So many of those famous lines were written ten minutes before we said them."

ALSO READ: ‘He’s Had To Live His Ups And Downs': Susan Downey Showers Praises On Husband Robert Downey Jr.

FAQs

How old is Robert Downey Jr.?
Born on 4 April 1965, Robert Downey Jr. is 59 years old.
Who is Robert Downey Jr. married to?
Robert Downey Jr. married to Susan Downey.
Latest Articles