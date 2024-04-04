Top 11 Robert Downey Jr Films To Watch As Oppenheimer Star Turns 59

Robert Downey Jr. is a celebrated actor, primarily for his roles in the Marvel franchise and now for his breathtaking performance in Oppenheimer. He is known not only for his performances on screen but also for his witty nature, which shines during his interviews.

RDJ's career trajectory has been phenomenal, and his performances are loved by the audience. Whether he plays a medieval character or a fictional superhero, he has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the audience's minds. Since it's the legend's birthday, how can we not discuss his excellent performances? So, here's a list of his top 11 films you must watch.

Iron Man (2009)

Marvel's Iron Man will always top the list because no one in the industry would have embodied this role as RDJ did. The role on paper, if read, would be so hated, but he played this role so amazingly that we loved it no matter how cocky the character became. This character is the most iconic in the Marvel franchise and will definitely leave a lasting impact on the viewers' minds.

Zodiac (2007)

This movie has an ensemble cast that includes Mark Ruffalo and Jake Gyllenhaal. Every actor has delivered impeccable performances. The film revolves around an unidentified serial killer and tries to solve the mystery behind it. RDJ played the role of a real-life journalist involved in unmasking the Zodiac Killer, Paul Avery. This role is beautifully aced by him and the movie is hard to miss.

The movie sheds light on the mysteries and conspiracies of the Zodiac killer. People who like crime, thriller, and mystery movies should give this movie a watch.

Chaplin (1992)

One of the most tricky tasks for an artist is playing a real-life character, especially when that character holds more significance. The artist often gets backlash as the audience is not satisfied with the portrayal. Still, Downey certainly did not disappoint his fans as he played Charlie Chaplin, one of the most iconic artists in cinema history. It was a massive responsibility on RDJ’s shoulders, which he carried gracefully at such a young age.

Due Date (2010)

Due Date is one of the most underrated movies on this list. It is a funny movie about a father who wants to make it to LA in time to witness his childbirth. However, due to some circumstances, he has no option but to ride with an annoying character played by Zack Galifianakis, who is totally opposite Downey's character. This movie should be watched on a gloomy day as it will make you laugh and entertain.

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

This movie is an adaptation of a novel by an infamous fictional detective, which is written by Arthur Conan Doyle. The movie is iconic in RDJ’s career as it was released after Iron Man and signified that the actor is more capable than doing monotonous roles. This movie also features the talented Jude Law; the pair has an amazing on-screen chemistry, which makes this movie so entertaining. The movie has more parts that were released in the later years; these did not disappoint either. This is a must-watch movie series.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

This movie has one of the most captivating scripts and performances by not just RDJ but also by the entire cast. Directed by Shane Black, the plot revolves around a thief, played by RDJ, who accidentally becomes an actor and befriends a private detective. The film gives an adrenaline rush with an entertaining plot. This movie should be discussed more, as it still holds ample relevance.

Oppenheimer (2023)

Directed by the legend Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer will be embedded in the history of great cinema. The movie is flawless in all aspects, and so is RDJ's performance. He played a real-life character named Lewis Strauss, a government official. His time on screen was worthy of being the talk of the town. He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for this movie, and the film won many Oscars, Best Picture being one of them.

Wonder Boys (2000)

A movie starring legends like Michael Douglas, Toby Maguire, and RDJ must be iconic. This movie is undoubtedly the most well-made movie of all time. Downey plays a character who has been waiting for his next novel for seven years. The film has an on-point depiction of campus life with the problems and the character portrayal doing justice to the same. Although the movie was released in 2000, it is still relevant to this day.

Short Cuts (1993)

Directed by Robert Altman, this movie will make you watch it repeatedly. It beautifully captures all sorts of emotions, be it happiness or grief. It captures the lives of LA residents struggling with love and grief. Downey plays an LA-based makeup artist named Bill Bush. He has embodied this role gracefully, which defies his ability to deliver his performance flawlessly.

Restoration (1995)

Restoration is a 17th-century drama in which RDJ plays a gifted medical student exploited by King Charles II. He has aced the accent, demeanor, and everything around his character. He is accompanied on-screen by Hugh Grant and Meg Ryan. The movie’s plot captures the time of the Black Plague and the great fire that devastated London. The costumes, hair, and makeup were on point, which made the script and the performances more appealing.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

When it comes to the MCU, Downey has acted amazingly in all the movies that featured him, but Endgame will always remain special to MCU fans as this movie was the last movie for Iron Man. His departure was very unexpected. Throughout the film, RDJ's character development shined all the way. His performance and existence as Iron Man in the MCU spoke volumes as the theaters were packed, and many people went again and again just to see Downey for the last time in this movie universe. He proves that whatever the character may be, he can take the responsibility to leave a lasting impact on the audience and then execute the character so that it will always be imprinted in the viewer's minds.

