Ali Wong thanks ex-husband Justin Hakuta for Golden Globe win amid divorce proceedings

During her emotional acceptance speech on Sunday night at the Golden Globes, Ali Wong surprised the audience by expressing her gratitude to her former partner, Justin Hakuta despite filing for divorce recently.

Wong expressed her gratitude to the father of her two children while accepting the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award. "I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend Justin,” She spoke with a flood of emotions adding, "For all of your love and support. It is because of you that I'm able to be a working mother."

Ali and Justin's relationship

One year after they split, Wong filed for divorce from Hakuta last month. Citing "irreconcilable differences". Their lawsuit specified a separation date of April 10, 2022. Wong also seeks sole custody of her two daughters Mari and Nikki whom she shares with Justin.

Justin Hakuta is a Harvard Business School graduate and a Fulbright scholar. He is the co-founder of an information technology company Stealth Startup he recently started. Hakuta also contributes to philanthropic works. The couple met at a friend's wedding in 2010 and quickly started dating. On November 27, 2014, the pair tied the knot after dating for a while.

Wong and Hader's romance

Wong was still seeing Bill Hader until September 2023. She gave an unexpected comedy set at Pancho's restaurant in Manhattan Beach, California. A source of TooFab confirmed that Ali talked about her months-long connection with the other comedian. In addition to making multiple jokes about her relationship with Hader, Wong reportedly hinted at her romance with him when she told the Pancho crowd that she's "still dating the guy everyone thinks”.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet: Margot Robbie recreates 1977 Barbie dress; Jennifer Lopez arrives in pink rose gown

Wong's remarks followed Hader's April confirmation of their relationship in an interview with Collider, wherein the actor referred to the actress and stand-up comic as his "girlfriend." The Barry star stated that his girlfriend had been pushing him to take a vacation. Page Six verified through Hader's representative that the Saturday Night Live alum was alluding to Wong in the interview. "My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn't really count. So, I'm going to have a vacation," he told Collider.

Due to their hectic commitments, Wong and Hader ended their relationship in November 2022 after just two months of dating. Page Six reported that sources close to the publication had earlier stated that their brief autumn romance was a "rebound," given Hader's breakup with Anna Kendrick and the Always Be My Maybe actress's divorce from Justin Hakuta. Hader is also a father to three kids from his marriage to Maggie Carey.

When Wong and Hader were seen together on a walk on Wong's 41st birthday, reports of their renewed romance first appeared in the spring of 2023. The last time Wong and Hader were pictured together was earlier this month in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2024: Selena Gomez modernizes 80’s frocks in vibrant red Armani Privé dress with fiery cut-outs