Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet: Margot Robbie recreates 1977 Barbie dress; Jennifer Lopez arrives in pink rose gown

Just as we were getting over the Barbielicious fashion year we had in 2023, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez walked on the 81st Annual Golden Globes Awards 2024 red carpet, at The Beverly Hilton. Within minutes, they managed to bring back the oh-so-pink craze. Their incomparable floor-length and body-hugging ensembles in different hues of pink were responsible for the same. After all, they radiated feminine power, beauty, and a lot of confidence. It’s quite safe to say that we’re swooning and gushing over these beyond-beautiful and vibrant gowns.

So, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and take a look at the intricate details of Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez’s oh-so-stylish and jaw-dropping fitted pink dresses, that managed to set social media ablaze.

Margot Robbie’s Barbie-inspired long gown leaves us gasping

The Barbie actress recently walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2024 awards, wearing a beautiful and sparkly pink gown inspired by none other than the iconic 1977 superstar Barbie doll herself. The pretty diva brought the beloved doll to life and captivated onlookers with the first fashion homage of the year. The show-stopping pink sleeveless outfit was created by the fashion maven, Georgio Armani, and its shimmer absolutely took our breath away.

Further, the Babylon actress’ floor-length fitted gown had a straight fit which helped accentuate her incomparable curves with a deep V-shaped neckline that added a layer of sultriness to her oh-so-pink sequin-laden outfit. In fact, Robbie also added a net-ruffled stole, diamond earrings, and a matching clutch to add some panache to her outfit. It wouldn’t be a lie if we say that Margot literally added some shine and sparkle to the evening with her beyond-pretty bright pink and sequinned ensemble. Her natural-looking makeup with the glossiest pink lipstick was magical, accentuating her overall look further.

Jennifer Lopez’s seriously pretty appearance in a pink gown

JLo made everyone gasp as she made her grand entry on the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet with her husband, Ben Affleck while wearing a seriously incomparable blush pink floor-length gown from Nicole + Felicia’s Couture line. The Marry Me actress’ gorgeous baby-pink gown featured huge rosettes resting on both sides of the off-shoulder neckline, which added feminine allure to her super classy and beautiful rose gown. She channeled her inner rose in this ensemble.

The Hustlers actress’ fitted and body-hugging gown extended into a flowing cape and an attached train that trailed behind her as she walked ahead exuding grace, beauty, confidence, and of course, feminine power. Lopez’s incomparable statement ensemble was paired with a matching sequinned clutch, pink diamond droplet earrings, matching gemstone rings, and a gorgeous bedazzled bracelet, which perfectly elevated the outfit. Her oh-so-glam makeup with glossy nude lipstick appeared divine, adding finesse to the overall look.

So, what did you think of Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez’s super pink ensembles? Which one of these did you like more? Would you like to wear something like this to a soirée or party? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

