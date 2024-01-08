Golden Globes 2024: Selena Gomez modernizes 80’s frocks in vibrant red Armani Privé dress with fiery cut-outs

Selena Gomez, the divine actress, singer, and businesswoman known for her incomparable sense of style and fashion-forward choices, recently stole the spotlight at the 81st Annual Golden Globes Awards 2024 at The Beverly Hilton, in a stunning red Armani Privé dress that redefined elegance. The fabulous Rare Beauty founder’s vibrant red and black luxurious ensemble was a visibly modern twist on 80’s frocks. And, Gomez’s this appearance has left us gasping, swooning, and asking for more.

So, what are we even holding out for? Read on as we divulge into details of Selena Gomez’s scintillating red Armani Privé dress.

Selena Gomez shines in an incredibly beautiful bright red dress

The talented Dolittle fame walked the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet wearing a bright red dress which was a beyond-beautiful Armani Privé couture custom piece. The Single Soon singer made quite an entrance highlighting confidence, poise, and grace as her sassy dress’ sculpted asymmetrical edges turned into an elegant train trailing beside her. The Rare Beauty founder’s beyond-pretty and luxurious dress also had a halter-neck style, adding a touch of modernity to her classy outfit.

Further, the opulent ruby red and black silk ensemble also had a fiery cut-out design with black flowers all across Selena’s chest and waist, adding a layer of sultriness to her outfit. Gomez’s outfit was also well-fitted and it hugged her curves at all the right places. The ensemble perfectly accentuated her curves, making us fall in love with her incredible look. In fact, the Ramona and Beezus actress’ dress was literally a modern and upgraded version of the old frock dresses that were all the rage in the 80s. And, we’re obsessed with her latest style file.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez’s hairstyle, makeup look, and accessories were on point

Furthermore, the Behaving Badly actress chose to complete her black and red ensemble with matching metallic red pumps with a sharp pointed-toe design. These brought a harmonious appeal to the diva’s ensemble. In fact, Gomez also chose to add some sparkly diamond-encrusted accessories to elevate her ensemble. This included dangling diamond earrings layered with silver diamond-crusted bracelets along with multiple rings, adding the much-needed shine to her outfit.

Meanwhile, the A Rainy Day In New York actress chose to tie her hair up and style it into a high bun with a middle parting, ensuring her beyond-beautiful face was clearly visible while adding a layer of allure to her outfit. On the other hand, Selena chose to go for a subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle smokey eyeshadow, and eyeliner, blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and the prettiest shade of nude-colored lipstick, which not only complemented her classy look but elevated it, while accentuating her natural beauty.

So, what did you think of the talented actress and model’s red and black silk ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Would you like to wear something like this to a party? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Shraddha Kapoor: 7 actresses who embraced acid green through classy ethnic ensembles