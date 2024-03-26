‘Still Trying To Navigate’: Bachelor Nation’s Lace Morris Opens Up On Co-Parenting With Ryan John Nelson

Lace Morris of Bachelor Nation talked candidly about juggling co-parenting with Ryan John Nelson. On Friday, March 22, on an episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast, Lace Morris, 34, remarked on their time together during her pregnancy.

Morris opens up about co-parenting with Nelson

“Unfortunately, it was just not a very fun eight months,” she said. You realize that you don’t truly know someone. It was a difficult day. We’re still figuring out how to juggle everything and co-parent.” Morris disclosed that she and Nelson have been living together in Denver, although they intend to live apart and “awkwardly try to be a team.”

Before he was born, Morris said, “We had the whole dream setup, with a lovely house, nook, nursery, and everything, and then it turned out it is not working. I need to find a place to live in addition to all of this, so I’m looking right now.” Morris acknowledged that after having their baby, “every day is different” and that some days are “harder than others.” She exclaimed, “I’m thinking, ‘Wow, this is so cool,’ and it’s so amazing looking at him.” But I don’t get my family; I don’t get that perfect picture that I thought I had right in front of me.”

Morris clarified that when they learned they were expecting when she and Nelson were “brand new” in their relationship. Morris remarked, “We basically hooked up and made a baby the first week. I found out I was pregnant four weeks later.” Morris acknowledged that while Nelson was “really cool about” the pregnancy, she was initially “scared.” She remembered, “We just sat on it for a few days and thought, ‘What’s the best option?’ But we both felt that it was necessary to proceed. We must hold onto him.” Morris revealed that son Liam Lee, her first child, had been born earlier this month. Using her Instagram Story, Morris said, “Holy s–t, I’m a mom. It was one of the most unique and bizarre experiences I’ve ever had.”

In August 2023, Morris first made her pregnancy public. “The baby has joined the chat. What a lovely surprise,” she wrote as the caption for an Instagram picture at the time. Baby Nelson is expected in March. Morris again updated us about her pregnancy, announcing his gender in September 2023. Through Instagram, she gushed, “BOY MOM CLUB. It’s not your ostentatious post-gender reveal, but I’m so happy right now! My mother brought flowers to work that matched the gender, which was lovely. I knew it was you, baby boy.”

Lace believes Liam is a blessing

Morris first became known to Bachelor Nation in 2016 when she competed for Ben Higgins’ affections in season 20 of The Bachelor. Later, she made an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise’s third season when she left the program after getting engaged to Grant Kemp. Two months after the finale aired, the couple announced their separation. In 2022, she went back to the Mexican beaches for season 8 of the reality series; however, she departed the show unmarried.

“We’ve tried to make it work; we just don’t know where it’s going to go,” continued the Bachelor Nation star, talking about Nelson, “but right now, our focus is obviously being here for Liam. You guys know I prefer to keep things genuine, but this one is just still a little sticky while we work to figure it out. I’ll talk about it more when I’m ready. Unfortunately, it’s not working out at the moment.” In response to a fan’s inquiry about how she’s doing, Lace also revealed how her marital problems have been affecting her personally right now. She answered, “I’m doing okay. My goal is to maintain my motivation. Liam is the greatest blessing, which is why I am thrilled about him. I wouldn’t trade this for anything; everything that transpired is why he entered our life in the first place.”

“Nobody wants the world to see their relationship is failing, though,” Lace continued. “I believe this is a fantastic forum for being genuine and honest. It’s quite challenging. I’m having a hard time not getting the family and ideal result I had hoped for. Life happens, and we will work things out. I’m going to give it my all for Liam.”

