Who Is Ashley Tisdale's Husband Christopher French? All About The Musician As Couple Set To Welcome Second Child

Ashley Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, will soon welcome their second child. The singer-actress shared the news with her fans via Instagram on Tuesday. In the caption, she wrote, "We can't wait to meet you." The couple is parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Tisdale talked about balancing work and motherhood. She said, "Being a mom and trying to do the work-life balance, at the end of the day, I might feel depleted. It's important to know when you've hit that mark and [be] like, 'I need to take a moment. I need to take a bath. I need to do my nightly ritual.'"

The actress also shared the tremendous support of her husband, French.

Who Is Christopher French?

Christopher French is a music producer for films and TV shows. French has produced music for shows like Young and Hungry and The Dead Girls Detective Agency. French got together with Tisdale because of their interest in music. The musician is also the lead singer in the alternative rock band Annie Alternative. French studied film scoring and orchestration at Berklee College of Music and recording engineering at the Musician's Institute for Recording Engineering in Los Angeles.

The music producer dated Kaley Cuoco in 2011. The Big Bang Theory star walked the red carpets of the People's Choice Awards and the Golden Globes after-party with his then-boyfriend—the couple dated for a year before calling quits in 2012. French then started dating Ashley Tisdale and got married in 2014.

Christopher French And Ashley Tisdale's Relationship

French and Ashley Tisdale got engaged just a year after being together. In one of her interviews, Tisdale confessed that it was love at first sight for her, as she knew that the music composer was the one.

In 2013, the High School Musical actress shared, "I've obviously been in long relationships in the past. But I think because of knowing what I wanted, I wouldn't have gone into a relationship if it wasn't what I wanted. I think from the moment that him and I met, I just knew it. I was like, 'Okay, this is the guy,' and he knew the same thing. It doesn't get any better. I just can't explain it."

In 2021, the couple welcomed their first daughter together.

