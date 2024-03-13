Barry Keoghan Reacts To Sabrina Carpenter Fangirling Over Cillian Murphy As He Wins Best Actor At Oscars 2024

The Irish spirits dominated this year’s Oscars! Sabrina Carpenter was not seen as more shy and happier until now. After making her Vanity Fair debut with rumored boyfriend Barry Keoghan, she could see how the Irish men charm spoke to her! The two men of the evening, her +1 and the best actor winner had a big day at Oscars 2024. What did Sabrina Carpenter say about this fangirl moment? Find out.

What did Sabrina Carpenter say about fangirling over Cilian Murphy?

In an interview to People, the Clouds singer reveals, "If I see Cillian Murphy, I'm probably gonna leave the party. Probably just gonna leave with him." She also goes on to say, "I'm not gonna leave with him. I'm just gonna leave at the same time as him so I can see where he lives. So I can, like, follow his car.” To this caption, on her video accompanying these statements, Saltburn actor Barry reacted, "🙋🏻☘️." However Sabrina Carpenter has not reacted to this comment yet. The two have been seen together since 2023, and have still not confirmed it officially.

What are Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s rumored love timelines?

The two were seen outside the artsy and art centric theme park in Germany that recreates an old 1987 park. It is called Luna Luna and the couple was seen on a “date” by onlookers in January 2024. Another source also revealed how the two “shared a little kiss” and looked “cute” together. Post that March 11, 2024 marked their day of red carpet debut. They looked dapper in black and the twinning bracelets were the dealbreaker. It is seen that Barry’s friendship bracelet had a heart charm and Sabrina’s name on it. However, the couple has not confirmed their relationship yet. As we wait to see Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter together, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

