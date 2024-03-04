Barry Keoghan, 31, showed his support for his rumored girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, 24, during her performance on Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Singapore's National Stadium.

Barry Keoghan was captured in a fan video, clapping and smiling while watching Sabrina sing, especially during her improvised outro to Nonsense, the final song of her setlist.

This isn't the first time Barry has publicly supported Sabrina. Last Year in February, Sabrina posted a video performing with Taylor Swift in Sydney, she wrote in the post, "9-year-old Sabrina singing ‘White Horse’ would never see this s—t coming! I love you so so so dearly Taylor. Always have, always will, Carpenter added, "Thank you Sydney for making me feel so welcome!! See you tonight"

Keoghan left a queen emoji on her Instagram video. Their romance became public when they were spotted together in Los Angeles. Sabrina has been performing on Taylor's Eras tour since August and will continue until March 9 in Singapore.

About Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's relationship

Barry and Sabrina's relationship began in December 2023, but they haven't officially confirmed it. However, Barry's subtle gestures, like the emoji on Sabrina's Instagram post, hint at their closeness. When asked about his dating life, Barry remained mysterious, focusing on staying present and enjoying personal activities like boxing and playing PlayStation. He told Vanity Fair at the time, "Look, I read all of that, and it obviously gets sent to me as well. But you gotta take it with a pinch, it’s just the response to the movie that’s kicking a lot of stuff about.”

He further continued, “I tend to stay away from the internet because I want to kind of get back to some meditative stuff. By that I mean boxing or playing the PlayStation or going out on a walk, or stuff that involves me being present. You lose sight of that when you’re on the press tour. It’s about putting the phone down or whatever and taking time for yourself. Be nice to yourself.”

Currently, Sabrina Carpenter has revealed in a Maya Hawke Interview that her new album is in the works.