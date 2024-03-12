Barry Keoghan-Sabrina Carpenter Attend 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Together;Tease Red Carpet Debut As Couple

Sabrina Carpenter looks like she is in love! The person she is tagged with is none other than Barry Keoghan, the Saltburn actor. The two finally came to Oscars together, but did not hint at their blooming romance. While many sources and outlets tag them together, are the two actually dating? We do not know. However, the 2024 Vanity Fair Party of Oscars, or the afterparty saw them both come in together. Find out more about their appearance at the 96th Academy Awards.

Did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan come to the Vanity Fair Party together?

Yes. The two made their Red carpet debut on March 10, 2024. They were posing by each other’s side at the event which was held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. The 24-year old Sabrina and her alleged plus one flaunted in Black dresses. At present Clouds actress Sabrina is touring the world as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour opening act, keeping her busy. The two wore matching “friendship” bracelets as People reports. The heart charm bracelet had Sabrina’s name engraved in beads as People continued further. The two have been bridged together since late 2023, but the two never made a public appearance nor made it official. Even now they have not hinted at their alleged blooming romance.

Why do people think Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are dating?

In the recent visit of Carpenter to Singapore for the Eras Tour performance, the two were seen sharing a sweet embrace post her performance last week. The two were also spotted grabbing dinner and meeting at the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week in September, 2023. However these are just reports. The two were also seen enjoying Luna Luna, the art centric theme park in Germany. Many people since then call the two a “couple” and also say that they were on a “date” or even “shared a little kiss”. However none of them have shed light on their relationship status yet. As we wait for more updates on Sabrina’s dating life, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

