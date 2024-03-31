Billy Crystal Reveals We Almost Missed Out on a Perfect When Harry Met Sally Scene Because of THIS Reason

Billy Crystal recently shared an interesting story about the classic romantic comedy film When Harry Met Sally. He disclosed that unfavorable weather conditions almost hindered the filming of a crucial scene. The scene, which was set against the backdrop of Central Park's vibrant fall foliage, would have been missed if production had been postponed by just one day. Furthermore, Crystal praised the film's cinematography, highlighting the often-overlooked beauty that director of photography Barry Sonnenfeld expertly captured.

Billy Crystal discloses about almost missing perfect scene of the film

When Harry Met Sally is widely regarded as one of the best romantic comedies in Hollywood cinema. The film showcases serene nature shots of New York City.

According to TV Insider, Billy Crystal said, "That weather almost deprived us of one of its most picturesque scenes. Had they waited just one more day to film it, they would have lost the perfect shot."

The film displays changing seasons in a way that is sheer perfection. The Analyze This star further spoke to TV Insider, saying its cinematography is "underrated in that way." One of the most iconic and popular moments takes place in Central Park. Before visiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) take a stroll in the park and discuss their strange sexual dreams.

"They're surrounded by gorgeous autumn leaves in the scene. It was timed that way," Crystal says. And the timing was kismet. Just one day later, their perfect backdrop was gone," the actor added.

Billy Crystal is a well-known actor recognized for his remarkable roles in films such as Analyze This, City Slickers, Running Scared, Forget Paris, and many others.

Billy Crystal talks about the film’s cinematography

Talking about the iconic rom-com film's cinematography, Crystal explains, "Barry Sonnenfeld was a [director of photography] on the movie who later became a great director himself, and he was a cinematographer. I remember we were shooting a really lovely scene in Central Park where she tells me about this dream that she has, and it's a just really lovely little scene before we go into the Temple of Dendur. We did the scene, we finished the scene, it rained, and the leaves were gone. The next day they were just gone."

"Fall became winter in a day," Crystal continues. "It was one of those [days]. I remember the date. It was November 11th, and it just ended. It just ended."

The City Slickers actor knows how much this mesmerizing film is loved and the way the film appears plays a significant part in that. "It's a beautiful-looking movie, and I think underrated in that way, the way that Barry photographed us," he says. "It's simple and elegant."

During a CBS Sunday interview, watch the actor talk about how the audience reacted to this most beautiful and memorable film on YouTube.

In conclusion, the two love birds, Harry and Sally were fortunate to meet each other in college. The rom-com lovers are blessed that the romantic film stuck with the schedule.

