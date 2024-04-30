Meryl Streep On Nicole Kidman's 'Valkyrie' Performance: Big Little Lies 'Traumatized' Me

Nicole Kidman got a big honor at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award show. On 27 April, Saturday night, many of her famous friends and people she worked with came to celebrate her.

Reese Witherspoon, Morgan Freeman, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldaña, Aaron Sorkin, Zac Efron, Miles Teller, Joey King, Mike Myers, and her husband Keith Urban all went up on stage at the Dolby Theatre. They talked about Kidman's amazing career and how great she is.

At the end of the night, Meryl Streep gave Kidman the award. Streep joked around, saying that in one movie, the costume designer made her nose look different. She also talked about working with Kidman in Big Little Lies season two.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Meryl Streep, amidst the roaring laughter of the audience, playfully pondered the challenges of being hailed as the greatest actress of her generation. With a theatrical flair, she threw her hand over her head, teasingly musing, “What is the hardest part? Oh! The hardest part is when you come up against, or you’re acting with, another person who is also really, really, really, really, really, really great. That’s difficult.”

Continuing her playful banter, Streep humorously enacted a scenario of post-work reflection, mimicking pouring a drink as she recounted, “It’s like somebody who you work all day with and you go home — ‘That was a great day, great day,’ and you go home and you go, ‘How did she do that?'” She switched between voices, illustrating the inner debate, “‘I could do that.’ ‘No, I don’t think I could.’ ‘Yes you could!’ ‘No, no, you couldn’t do that,'” miming downing the imaginary drink with a mischievous grin.

Nicole Kidman's admiration for Meryl Streep: A heartfelt tribute

Thinking back to Big Little Lies, Streep remembered a time when she got to see just how amazing Nicole Kidman is. Streep admired Kidman's talent, her ability to tap into deep emotions, and her determination to be a great artist. Streep was impressed by Kidman's strength and dedication. She felt like she was right there, witnessing Kidman's incredible skills and passion up close.

Streep recalled a moment when Kidman decided to film a really intense screaming scene on the very first day of shooting. Kidman did it again and again, each time with the same strong emotions. Streep said she never quite got over that first day; she'd never seen anything like it before. Streep found it a bit traumatising because she thought Kidman was like a Valkyrie, never wavering in her intensity. She wondered how Kidman could keep it up without ever slowing down or losing steam.

When Kidman accepted the award, she couldn't contain her admiration for Meryl Streep. Kidman expressed her deep love for Streep, saying she's always been a fan and sees her as a symbol of excellence, warmth, and kindness. Kidman described Streep as her guiding light, someone who has inspired her throughout her career. Receiving recognition from Streep meant the world to her, and she felt incredibly honored. Kidman mentioned that her husband and parents can vouch for her lifelong admiration of Streep, emphasizing that Streep has always been a role model and no one else can compare.

In her speech, Kidman talked about how her path to becoming a Hollywood star began in Australia. She mentioned the tough times she faced, like sleeping on friends' floors and couches while she chased after acting jobs. Kidman expressed her deep love for actors and how she learned from them throughout her journey. She reflected on the connections made in the industry, acknowledging that some people you may never see again, while others become lifelong friends. Kidman spoke about sharing moments of laughter, tears, and even falling in love with some fellow actors, hinting at her past marriage to Tom Cruise.

Kidman celebrated the directors she's worked with, saying they've been like mentors, teaching her and expanding her horizons. She expressed gratitude to all of them, listing them by name and thanking them for their guidance. Kidman also thanked her fans for supporting her, especially for seeking out and watching her lesser-known films. She felt thankful for those who stood by her through her unconventional career choices.

She then gave a shoutout to her husband, Keith Urban, and their two daughters, who made their first red carpet-appearance together that night. Kidman expressed her hope that she's not just starting, but also not nearing the end of her journey, crossing her fingers for more to come. She acknowledged the wealth of talented young directors with fresh perspectives that need to be heard, pledging her support to them. Kidman emphasized the importance of giving these voices a platform and promised to continue backing them up.

Urban's speech was deeply emotional as he shared a heartfelt story about how he got Kidman's number at an event in 2005. Just four months into their marriage, he had to go to rehab for struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. Urban revealed to the crowd that during that challenging time, they had no idea what would happen to their relationship. He praised Kidman for her unwavering support and love, highlighting her strength in pushing through any doubts or negative voices, including perhaps her own. Despite the difficulties, they remained committed to each other, and now, 18 years later, they're still standing strong. Urban's words painted a picture of love in action, showing the power of love to overcome even the toughest obstacles.

A Night to Remember: Celebrating Nicole Kidman's achievements

Freeman started the night with a funny twist, spoofing Kidman's famous AMC Theaters ad by sitting in a theater and watching only her movies. The event was packed with star power, including virtual appearances by Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Fallon, Russell Crowe, Jane Campion, George Miller, and Baz Luhrmann, all congratulating Kidman on being the first Australian to receive the AFI honor.

The evening raised over $2 million, with all proceeds supporting the American Film Institute as a nonprofit organization. The tribute special will premiere on TNT on June 17 and Turner Classic Movies on June 27.

Later, Kidman, sparkling in a gold metallic Balenciaga dress with a long train and wearing an Omega timepiece, along with Urban, attended the official afterparty at the Sunset Tower Hotel. They mingled with guests, including AFI CEO Bob Gazzale, AFI founder George Stevens Jr. (the creator of the AFI Life Achievement Award), and Lily Rabe.

