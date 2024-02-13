With Valentine’s Day 2024 coming up soon, it's time to plan your romantic movie night. Whether you're hanging out with your friends, family, or special someone, watching a love story is a perfect way to celebrate. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to choose. So, we've put together a list of the best-rated rom-com movies to stream on Valentine's. From new releases to timeless classics and book adaptations, the compilation will help you make the most of your Valentine's Day.

20 Best Rom Coms To Watch During Valentine's Day 2024

1. La La Land (8)

La La Land is a romantic musical film directed by Damien Chazelle, released in 2016. Set in modern-day Los Angeles, the movie follows the story of Mia Dolan, an aspiring actress played by Emma Stone, and Sebastian Wilder, a jazz musician played by Ryan Gosling. The two meet and fall in love while pursuing their dreams in the city of stars.

2. Groundhog Day (8)

Groundhog Day is a comedy-fantasy film directed by Harold Ramis, released in 1993. The story follows Phil Connors, a cynical and self-centered weatherman played by Bill Murray, who finds himself trapped in a time loop, repeating the same day over and over again. Set in the small town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Phil is reluctantly sent to cover the annual Groundhog Day event.

3. Annie Hall (8)

Annie Hall is a romantic comedy film directed by Woody Allen and released in 1977. The story revolves around the complicated relationship between Alvy Singer, played by Woody Allen, and Annie Hall, portrayed by Diane Keaton.

The film is presented in a non-linear narrative style, with Alvy reflecting on his relationship with Annie and recounting various moments from their time together. Through a series of flashbacks and vignettes, the audience learns about the ups and downs of their romance, from their initial meeting to their eventual breakup.

4. The Notebook (7.8)

The Notebook is a romantic drama film directed by Nick Cassavetes, released in 2004, based on Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name. The story follows the enduring love between Noah Calhoun, played by Ryan Gosling, and Allie Hamilton, portrayed by Rachel McAdams.

Set in the 1940s, the film begins with an elderly man, Duke, reading a romantic story from his notebook to an Alzheimer's patient at a nursing home. The tale he recounts is that of Noah and Allie, two young lovers who meet one summer in North Carolina.

Noah, a poor country boy, and Allie, a wealthy debutante, fall deeply in love despite their different backgrounds. However, their romance is cut short when Allie's parents disapprove of their relationship and whisk her away.

5. Call Me By Your Name (7.8)

Call Me By Your Name is a romantic coming-of-age film directed by Luca Guadagnino, and released in 2017. Adapted from André Aciman's novel of the same name, the film is set in northern Italy during the summer of 1983 and follows the blossoming relationship between 17-year-old Elio Perlman, played by Timothée Chalamet, and 24-year-old American graduate student Oliver, portrayed by Armie Hammer.

Elio, the son of an archaeology professor, spends his summers with his family at their Italian villa. When Oliver arrives to assist Elio's father for the summer, Elio is initially put off by Oliver's confidence and charm. However, as they spend more time together, Elio finds himself increasingly drawn to Oliver.

6. About Time (7.8)

About Time is a romantic comedy-drama film directed by Richard Curtis, released in 2013. The story follows Tim Lake, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who discovers from his father, portrayed by Bill Nighy, that the men in their family have the ability to travel back in time. Tim decides to use this gift to improve his life and pursue love.

Tim initially uses his newfound ability to correct awkward moments and make himself appear more appealing to women. Eventually, he meets Mary, played by Rachel McAdams, and falls deeply in love with her. However, despite his ability to manipulate time, Tim learns that he cannot control every aspect of life, including the unexpected challenges and tragedies that arise.

7. When Harry met Sally (7.7)

When Harry Met Sally"is a romantic comedy film directed by Rob Reiner, and released in 1989. The movie follows the evolving relationship between Harry Burns, played by Billy Crystal, and Sally Albright, played by Meg Ryan, over a period of twelve years.

The story begins with Harry and Sally meeting for the first time as recent graduates from the University of Chicago, as they share a cross-country drive to New York City. Despite their initial differences and clashing personalities, they strike up a friendship during the journey. However, Harry believes that men and women cannot be friends without romantic feelings getting in the way, while Sally disagrees.

8. Love Simon (7.5)

Love, Simon is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama film directed by Greg Berlanti, and released in 2018. The movie is based on the novel "Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda" by Becky Albertalli.

The story centers around Simon Spier, a high school student living in a suburban town, who has not yet come out as gay to his friends and family. However, when an anonymous classmate posts about his own struggles with sexuality online, Simon sees an opportunity to connect with someone who understands him. Simon begins exchanging emails with the mysterious Blue, and the two form a deep bond as they confide in each other about their lives and experiences.

9. Crazy, Stupid, Love (7.4)

Crazy, Stupid, Love is a romantic comedy film released in 2011, directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. The movie features an ensemble cast including Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, and Emma Stone.

The story revolves around Cal Weaver (Steve Carell), a middle-aged man whose life takes a drastic turn when his wife, Emily (Julianne Moore), confesses to having an affair and asks for a divorce. Heartbroken and lost, Cal begins frequenting a stylish bar where he meets Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), a suave and charismatic ladies' man. Jacob takes Cal under his wing, teaching him how to dress, flirt, and navigate the dating scene.

Meanwhile, Cal's teenage son, Robbie (Jonah Bobo), is in love with his babysitter, Jessica (Analeigh Tipton), who in turn is infatuated with Cal. At the same time, Jacob finds himself unexpectedly falling for Hannah (Emma Stone), a smart and independent young woman who challenges his playboy lifestyle.

10. A Walk To Remember (7.3)

A Walk to Remember is a romantic drama film released in 2002, directed by Adam Shankman. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks and stars Mandy Moore and Shane West in the lead roles.

Set in the small town of Beaufort, North Carolina, the story follows the unlikely romance between Landon Carter (Shane West), a rebellious high school student, and Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore), a kind and compassionate minister's daughter. When Landon and his friends play a prank that goes awry, he is sentenced to community service and must participate in the school's spring play, where Jamie is also involved.

Despite initially clashing due to their different social circles, Landon and Jamie gradually develop a deep connection and fall in love.

11. Moonstruck (7.2)

Moonstruck is a romantic comedy film released in 1987, directed by Norman Jewison and written by John Patrick Shanley. The movie stars Cher, Nicolas Cage, Olympia Dukakis, and Danny Aiello in prominent roles.

Set in Brooklyn Heights, New York, the story revolves around Loretta Castorini (Cher), a 37-year-old widow who works as an accountant. Loretta is engaged to Johnny Cammareri (Danny Aiello), a man she does not love but agrees to marry out of convenience and practicality. However, their relationship becomes complicated when Johnny travels to Sicily to visit his dying mother and asks Loretta to invite his estranged brother Ronny (Nicolas Cage) to their wedding.

Upon meeting Ronny, Loretta finds herself unexpectedly drawn to him, despite his brooding and eccentric personality.

12. Shakespeare in Love (7.1)

Shakespeare in Love is a romantic comedy-drama film released in 1998, directed by John Madden and written by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard. The movie stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes, Judi Dench, and Geoffrey Rush in key roles.

Set in London during the late 16th century, the film imagines a fictionalized account of William Shakespeare's life, particularly focusing on the period when he was writing his famous play, Romeo and Juliet. The story follows Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes), a struggling playwright who is suffering from writer's block and searching for inspiration for his next work.

Amidst his creative struggles, Shakespeare meets Viola de Lesseps (Gwyneth Paltrow), a wealthy merchant's daughter who dreams of becoming an actress, a profession forbidden to women at the time. Viola disguises herself as a man named Thomas Kent to audition for Shakespeare's play, Romeo and Juliet, and impresses him with her talent and passion for the theater. Shakespeare casts Viola in the lead role of Juliet, unaware of her true identity.

13. Pretty Woman (7.1)

Pretty Woman is a romantic comedy film released in 1990, directed by Garry Marshall and starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in the lead roles.

The story follows Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts), a beautiful and vivacious young woman working as a prostitute on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. One night, she meets Edward Lewis (Richard Gere), a wealthy and successful businessman who is lost while driving through the city. Edward hires Vivian to accompany him for the evening, initially intending her to be his companion for social events.

14. Enchanted (7.1)

Enchanted is a whimsical fantasy romantic comedy film released in 2007, directed by Kevin Lima and produced by Walt Disney Pictures. The film blends live-action and traditional animation, creating a unique and charming storytelling experience.

The story begins in the animated fairy-tale kingdom of Andalasia, where Princess Giselle (played by Amy Adams) dreams of true love's kiss and happily ever after. Her idyllic life is disrupted when Prince Edward (played by James Marsden) proposes to her, much to the dismay of the evil Queen Narissa (played by Susan Sarandon). Narissa, fearing she will lose her throne, banishes Giselle to the real world, where there are no happy endings.

15. Dirty Dancing (7)

Dirty Dancing is a classic romantic drama film released in 1987, directed by Emile Ardolino and written by Eleanor Bergstein. Set in the summer of 1963, the story follows Frances Baby Houseman, a young woman from a wealthy family, as she spends her vacation at a resort in the Catskill Mountains with her parents and older sister.

During her stay at the resort, Baby becomes infatuated with Johnny Castle, a charismatic and skilled dance instructor at the resort's staff quarters. Despite their contrasting backgrounds, Baby and Johnny form a bond as she becomes his dance partner for an upcoming performance at the resort's end-of-season talent show.

As their relationship deepens, Baby learns about Johnny's difficult past and the challenges he faces as a working-class individual in a society divided by social class. Despite the disapproval of her parents and the resort's management, Baby remains determined to stand by Johnny and support him in his aspirations.

16. The Holiday (6.9)

The Holiday is a romantic comedy film released in 2006, directed by Nancy Meyers. The story revolves around two women, Iris Simpkins (played by Kate Winslet) and Amanda Woods (played by Cameron Diaz), who are dealing with relationship troubles during the holiday season.

Iris, a British journalist, is in unrequited love with her co-worker, Jasper Bloom (played by Rufus Sewell), who is engaged to another woman. Meanwhile, Amanda, a successful businesswoman from Los Angeles, discovers that her boyfriend has been cheating on her.

Desperate for a change of scenery, Iris and Amanda decide to swap homes for the Christmas holidays. Iris travels to Amanda's luxurious mansion in Los Angeles, while Amanda stays at Iris's cozy cottage in the English countryside. In their new environments, both women go on journeys of self-discovery and unexpected romance.

17. Crazy Rich Asians (6.9)

Crazy Rich Asians is a romantic comedy film released in 2018, directed by Jon M. Chu. The story is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan and follows the romantic journey of a young couple as they navigate the complexities of love, family, and social status.

The plot revolves around Rachel Chu (played by Constance Wu), an economics professor in New York, who accompanies her boyfriend, Nick Young (played by Henry Golding), to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. Unbeknownst to Rachel, Nick is from an incredibly wealthy and influential family in Singapore.

Upon their arrival, Rachel is thrust into the extravagant world of Singapore's elite, where she encounters opulent mansions, lavish parties, and fierce social dynamics. As she struggles to fit in and win the approval of Nick's disapproving mother, Eleanor Young (played by Michelle Yeoh), Rachel grapples with her own insecurities and doubts about her relationship with Nick.

18. The Proposal (6.7)

The Proposal is a romantic comedy film released in 2009, directed by Anne Fletcher. The movie stars Sandra Bullock as Margaret Tate, a high-powered book editor, and Ryan Reynolds as Andrew Paxton, her long-suffering assistant.

The story revolves around Margaret, a Canadian who faces deportation from the United States due to visa issues. To avoid this, she convinces Andrew, her assistant, to marry her in a sham engagement. In exchange for Andrew's cooperation, Margaret promises him a long-awaited promotion. Reluctantly, Andrew agrees to the arrangement.

The pair travels to Andrew's hometown in Alaska to break the news to his family and celebrate the engagement. Throughout the trip, their relationship evolves as they navigate awkward encounters and confront Margaret's icy demeanor and high-handed behavior.

19. 13 Going On 30 (6.3)

13 Going on 30 is a romantic comedy film released in 2004, directed by Gary Winick. The movie stars Jennifer Garner as Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who wakes up one morning to find herself in her 30-year-old body, played by Garner as well.

The story begins in 1987 when Jenna, an awkward teenager, wishes to be 30 years old so she can escape the challenges of adolescence. Through a magical twist, her wish comes true, and she wakes up as a successful and glamorous adult in 2004. Confused and disoriented by her new reality, Jenna navigates her adult life while grappling with the consequences of her childhood desires.

As Jenna adapts to her adult life, she reconnects with Matt Flamhaff, her childhood friend and neighbor, played by Mark Ruffalo. Matt, now a photographer, helps Jenna navigate her new life while also confronting his own unresolved feelings for her.

20. No Strings Attached (6.2)

No Strings Attached is a romantic comedy film released in 2011, directed by Ivan Reitman. The movie stars Natalie Portman as Emma Kurtzman and Ashton Kutcher as Adam Franklin, two friends who decide to embark on a casual sexual relationship without any emotional attachments.

The story revolves around Emma and Adam, who first meet as teenagers at summer camp. Years later, they reconnect as adults and, after a series of chance encounters, decide to enter into a purely physical relationship. They agree to be "friends with benefits," meaning they can enjoy each other's company intimately without the complications of romance or commitment.

As Emma and Adam navigate their arrangement, they attempt to keep their emotions in check and maintain their friendship. However, as they spend more time together, they begin to develop genuine feelings for each other, complicating their original agreement.